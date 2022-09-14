Enjoy a meal at Bird's Eye Bar & Grill at Lincoln Park Zoo

Visitors to Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago looking for a casual bite to eat can gather at the Bird's Eye Bar & Grill.
The rooftop eatery offers a comfortable setting in an open-air atmosphere. Bird's Eye Bar & Grill's menu highlights a selection of sandwiches, burgers, salads, sides, desserts and assorted beverages.
It's an ideal place for families to enjoy a meal. There are games on the premises which people can play while visiting the restaurant. Among games are a large Connect Four as well as a foosball table.
The view from the restaurant is pleasant as it looks out over the zoo's Main Mall. Bird's Eye can also be rented for parties and other events.
Among items on the menu are Smoked Turkey Sandwiches, Chicken Wraps, Chinese Chicken Salad, Nashville Chicken Sandwiches, Traditional Cheeseburgers, Pizza Slices, Buffalo Chicken Salad, French Fries, Mac & Cheese, Fruit Cups and more. Various beverages including soda, house wine and beer are also featured. A Kid's Menu is also available.
People are also reading…
- Winning Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $19.5 million sold in Northwest Indiana
- Driver killed in head-on crash with cop car, sheriff says
- Driver shot on Cline Avenue, dies in hospital, sheriff says
- Gary home on 'most endangered' list; preservation group, residents hope for revival
- Region football game suspended after threat of violence
- 2 wounded in shootout charged with murder in alleged gun sale gone bad
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Simple Greek closes; Poke Bros, Chick and Shake, Bean Me Up Roastery, Naf Naf Grill, Domino’s and JEM MedSpa opening
- Two arrested outside Portage elementary school following claim of child kidnapping, police said
- Valparaiso motorcyclist dead, 3 hurt in LaPorte County crash
- Hotel receives final approval from commission
- WATCH NOW: Water main break leads to boil advisory in Merrillville
- Over 600 single-family housing units could be coming to Crown Point
- Munster police seeking suspect in smash and grab
- Prep football scoreboard for Week 4
- Defendant looked at camera, fired shot that killed brother, court records allege
Guests visiting the zoo this fall can enjoy the eatery's transformation for its Fall Fest from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30. The restaurant, at that time, will be called Patches Pumpkin Bar & Grill and will have seasonal drinks and other items along with special decor.
FYI: Bird’s Eye Bar & Grill at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2200 N. Cannon Drive, Chicago, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. For more information, visit LPZoo.org