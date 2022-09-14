Enjoy a meal at Bird's Eye Bar & Grill at Lincoln Park Zoo

Visitors to Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago looking for a casual bite to eat can gather at the Bird's Eye Bar & Grill.

The rooftop eatery offers a comfortable setting in an open-air atmosphere. Bird's Eye Bar & Grill's menu highlights a selection of sandwiches, burgers, salads, sides, desserts and assorted beverages.

It's an ideal place for families to enjoy a meal. There are games on the premises which people can play while visiting the restaurant. Among games are a large Connect Four as well as a foosball table.

The view from the restaurant is pleasant as it looks out over the zoo's Main Mall. Bird's Eye can also be rented for parties and other events.

Among items on the menu are Smoked Turkey Sandwiches, Chicken Wraps, Chinese Chicken Salad, Nashville Chicken Sandwiches, Traditional Cheeseburgers, Pizza Slices, Buffalo Chicken Salad, French Fries, Mac & Cheese, Fruit Cups and more. Various beverages including soda, house wine and beer are also featured. A Kid's Menu is also available.

Guests visiting the zoo this fall can enjoy the eatery's transformation for its Fall Fest from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30. The restaurant, at that time, will be called Patches Pumpkin Bar & Grill and will have seasonal drinks and other items along with special decor.