Enjoy a popular sweet pineapple treat from Disney

Travelers who have enjoyed going to the Disney theme parks are familiar with the assorted treats and snacks available at various eateries at the attractions.

One of the most popular treats featured at the Disney parks is what's called the Dole Whip.

It's a mixture of pineapple juice, banana and coconut and is easy to make at home. Disney and Dole recently released a do it yourself version of the recipe served at the parks.

The recipe is inspired by Dole's collaboration with Disney on its Enchanted Tiki Room, which has a Polynesian flair.

Try your hand at the treat.

DIY Dole Whip

1 cup pineapple juice, frozen in an ice cube tray

1 Banana, peeled and frozen

2-1/2 teaspoons powdered sugar

1/4 to 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk beverage

DIRECTIONS: Combine pineapple juice, banana, and powdered sugar in a blender. Cover. Blend until smooth, gradually adding coconut milk and scraping down sides if necessary. Serve immediately.

From Dole

Satisfy your cravings

