Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Region restaurants

Food lovers who are interested in going out for their Thanksgiving feast will find a variety of local restaurants offering the holiday meal.
This year Thanksgiving Day falls on Nov. 25. If you'd like to gather with family at a Region restaurant for turkey and all the trimmings or other menu items, take a look at this list featuring local restaurants and what they'll have for the holiday.
Many restaurants will have a special turkey dinner while others will also have their regular menus available as well.
The following is just a sample of what's available.
• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. But a take-out turkey feast will be offered including turkey or turkey breast, pork tenderloin and all the fixings. Dinner must be ordered by Nov. 17 and picked up either Nov. 23 or 24. Call 219-728-1442 for more information and prices.
• The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park, Ill. Call 815- 465-2288 or visit bennettcurtis.com. The restaurant will have a traditional family style turkey dinner for a dine-in experience. A variety of homemade sides will be offered. Cost is $22.95 for adults and $10.95 for kids 10 and younger. Also available is prime rib (must be pre-ordered). Reservations are necessary. Carry-out and family packs are also available.
• Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. Visit bluechipcasino.com. The casino's Nelson's Deli will offer a Turkey to Go option. Guests may get their food package on Nov. 24 or Nov. 25. The feast includes turkey and all the sides plus dessert. Cost is $179 plus tax. The Turkey to Go package feeds 6 to 8 people. Call 219-879-7711, ext. 2485. Order by Nov. 19.
•The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. A Thanksgiving Buffet will be served at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is $35 for adults; $17 for children 4 to 11 years old; and $6 for kids younger than 4. Among menu items will be turkey, dressing, baked ham, BBQ turkey wings, turkey legs, various side dishes and desserts. Call 219-836-1930 ext. 2 to make a reservation.
• Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich. Call 866- 4WINDS1 or visit fourwindscasino.com. Kankakee Grille at Four Winds New Buffalo will offer a three-course Thanksgiving feast featuring items such as butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing and caramel apple cheesecake or traditional pumpkin pie. Cost is $32 per person. At Copper Rock Steakhouse, the feast will include butternut squash bisque, roulade of turkey with mashed sweet potatoes, green beans and pumpkin crème brûlée . Cost is $50 per person.
•Gino's Prime & Surf, 1259 Joliet St., Dyer. Call 219-865-3854. A Thanksgiving buffet will include turkey, pasta, ham, prime rib, plus other meats and various sides and desserts. Cost is $40 for adults and $23 for children.
• Glenwood Oaks Rib and Chop House, 106 N. Main St., Glenwood, Ill. Call 708-758-4400 or visit glenwoodoaks.com. A special menu will be available for Thanksgiving. Individual turkey meals including turkey and all the fixings will be available. Cost for the turkey dinner is $26 plus tax. Catering options are also available. Call for more information.
• Theo's Steaks and Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. Call 219-838-3000. Turkey, ham and traditional sides will be available for Thanksgiving. The regular menu will also be offered.