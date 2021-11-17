Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Region restaurants

Food lovers who are interested in going out for their Thanksgiving feast will find a variety of local restaurants offering the holiday meal.

This year Thanksgiving Day falls on Nov. 25. If you'd like to gather with family at a Region restaurant for turkey and all the trimmings or other menu items, take a look at this list featuring local restaurants and what they'll have for the holiday.

Many restaurants will have a special turkey dinner while others will also have their regular menus available as well.

The following is just a sample of what's available.

• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. But a take-out turkey feast will be offered including turkey or turkey breast, pork tenderloin and all the fixings. Dinner must be ordered by Nov. 17 and picked up either Nov. 23 or 24. Call 219-728-1442 for more information and prices.