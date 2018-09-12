Whether you have a taste for breakfast foods, carved meats, old-fashioned fried chicken or other dishes, Harbor View Buffet at Majestic Star Casino features an assorted selection of offerings.
The eatery, which overlooks the lake, has everything from ethnic food stations, regional Southern cuisine, salad and desserts, a grill station and more.
We visited Harbor View on a recent Sunday for brunch and found an extensive selection of dishes. Brunch offerings that day included breakfast items from scrambled eggs and omelets to roasted potatoes and a chef's cooking station which featured everything from French toast and pancakes to made-to-order egg dishes.
The dining space at Harbor View features different areas including tables which are near the buffet on a lower level, a mid-section with booths and tables on an elevated level and a lower level of booths and tables closer to the windows.
There are also tables with umbrellas on the patio for alfresco dining if customers would like that. We chose the mid-upper level for our meal and had a great view of the lake.
A projection screen placed outside the buffet with the name of the eatery on it has a blue hue and background with what looks like waves moving around the letters.
Also starring at the eatery are various action stations, including the grill, wok and carving stations.
After we enjoyed the breakfast items, we also tried various other dishes, includinga juicy carved roast beef to chicken kiev, peel-and-eat shrimp, homemade soup and chili, cod and more.
Harbor View features special themed nights as well. Seafood and Prime Rib nights are also available on Fridays and Saturdays.
Interested diners should visit the Majestic website for more details on Harbor View, including hours, themed nights and specials.