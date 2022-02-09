 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Enjoy Valentine's meals in the Region

  • 0

Diners looking for a great meal to treat their sweethearts to for Valentine's Day will find plenty to choose from in the area.

The following list features just a sample of what's available in the Region in celebration of love's holiday.

• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The restaurant will offer its regular menu with assorted specials for Valentine's Day. Call 219-728-1442 or abbioccoeats.com or visit the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

Asparagus, 7876 Broadway, Merrillville. A condensed version of Asparagus' menu, under the direction of chef/owner Tammy Pham, will be available for Valentine's Day. The eatery features Thai and Vietnamese dishes with French touches. Call 219-794-0000 or visit asparagusrestaurant.com.

•The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. "Love Letters" will be presented at noon and 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. A meal is featured prior to the show. Cost is $40 for meal and show. Gratuity is not included. The menu, presented by Trama Catering, will feature Tomato Bisque Soup; Chicken Marsala with Capri Blend of Vegetables and Mashed Red Bliss Potatoes; assorted dinner rolls and Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Raspberry Sauce Drizzle. A cash bar will be available. Call 219-836-1930 Ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org.

People are also reading…

Chef Joe Trama is the fourth chef featured in the 2020 Region Patio Pitmasters. Video by John Luke. Interview by Eloise Valadez.

Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. The popular Italian restaurant will offer its regular menu with specials for Valentine's Day. A Galentine's Wine Tasting will be held on Feb. 10. Call 219-322-6800 or visit ciaobellaonline.com.

Edwardo's Natural Pizza, 7920 Calumet Ave., Munster. The regular menu will be available. The restaurant will also offer heart-shaped pizzas. Only large thin-crust pizzas will be available in heart shapes. Call 219- 836-2010.

Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Copper Rock Steakhouse and Kankakee Grille at Four Winds New Buffalo will offer Valentine's Day specials Feb. 11-14. At Copper Rock Steakhouse on Valentine's Day weekend, a Chateaubriand dinner for two will be available. Cost is $160 per couple and guests must be 21 years or older. Visit opentable.com for reservations. Kankakee Grille will offer a Land & Sea, three-course meal for $85 per couple over the weekend. Visit opentable.com for reservations.

Gamba Ristorante, 455 E. 84th Drive, Merrillville. Gamba Ristorante, which features a variety of Italian dishes, will have special entrees, desserts and cocktails for Valentine's Day. Call for menu offerings and specials. Call 219-736-5000, visit gambaristorante.com or visit Gamba's on Facebook.

Giordano's, 625 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville. The restaurant will offer its heart-shaped pizzas Feb. 11-14. The regular menu will also be served. Call 219-215-0333.

• Glenwood Oaks Rib & Chop House, 106 N. Main, Glenwood, Ill. Glenwood Oaks will feature its regular menu. Frank Rossi Live will be the entertainment. Call 708-758-4400 or visit glenwoodoaks.com.

Teibel's, 1775 U.S. 41, Schererville. Teibel's will be open for Valentine's Day. Call 219-865-2000 for more details on Valentine's Day meals.

Theo's Steaks and Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. The restaurant will be open for Valentine's Day. Call 219-838-8000 for more information on any other specials.

White Castle — various locations nationwide. The eatery will have a Love Cube meal box this year for Valentine's Day. The restaurant usually features a dine-in experience for love's holiday. Due to the pandemic, the dine-in feature has been canceled. For more information on the Love Cube and how it can be delivered or available to go, visit whitecastle.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Some people prefer meaningful gifts over money for Valentine's Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts