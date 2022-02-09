Enjoy Valentine's meals in the Region

Diners looking for a great meal to treat their sweethearts to for Valentine's Day will find plenty to choose from in the area.

The following list features just a sample of what's available in the Region in celebration of love's holiday.

• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The restaurant will offer its regular menu with assorted specials for Valentine's Day. Call 219-728-1442 or abbioccoeats.com or visit the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

• Asparagus, 7876 Broadway, Merrillville. A condensed version of Asparagus' menu, under the direction of chef/owner Tammy Pham, will be available for Valentine's Day. The eatery features Thai and Vietnamese dishes with French touches. Call 219-794-0000 or visit asparagusrestaurant.com.

•The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. "Love Letters" will be presented at noon and 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. A meal is featured prior to the show. Cost is $40 for meal and show. Gratuity is not included. The menu, presented by Trama Catering, will feature Tomato Bisque Soup; Chicken Marsala with Capri Blend of Vegetables and Mashed Red Bliss Potatoes; assorted dinner rolls and Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Raspberry Sauce Drizzle. A cash bar will be available. Call 219-836-1930 Ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org.

•Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. The popular Italian restaurant will offer its regular menu with specials for Valentine's Day. A Galentine's Wine Tasting will be held on Feb. 10. Call 219-322-6800 or visit ciaobellaonline.com.

• Edwardo's Natural Pizza, 7920 Calumet Ave., Munster. The regular menu will be available. The restaurant will also offer heart-shaped pizzas. Only large thin-crust pizzas will be available in heart shapes. Call 219- 836-2010.

• Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Copper Rock Steakhouse and Kankakee Grille at Four Winds New Buffalo will offer Valentine's Day specials Feb. 11-14. At Copper Rock Steakhouse on Valentine's Day weekend, a Chateaubriand dinner for two will be available. Cost is $160 per couple and guests must be 21 years or older. Visit opentable.com for reservations. Kankakee Grille will offer a Land & Sea, three-course meal for $85 per couple over the weekend. Visit opentable.com for reservations.

• Gamba Ristorante, 455 E. 84th Drive, Merrillville. Gamba Ristorante, which features a variety of Italian dishes, will have special entrees, desserts and cocktails for Valentine's Day. Call for menu offerings and specials. Call 219-736-5000, visit gambaristorante.com or visit Gamba's on Facebook.

• Giordano's, 625 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville. The restaurant will offer its heart-shaped pizzas Feb. 11-14. The regular menu will also be served. Call 219-215-0333.

• Glenwood Oaks Rib & Chop House, 106 N. Main, Glenwood, Ill. Glenwood Oaks will feature its regular menu. Frank Rossi Live will be the entertainment. Call 708-758-4400 or visit glenwoodoaks.com.

• Teibel's, 1775 U.S. 41, Schererville. Teibel's will be open for Valentine's Day. Call 219-865-2000 for more details on Valentine's Day meals.

• Theo's Steaks and Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. The restaurant will be open for Valentine's Day. Call 219-838-8000 for more information on any other specials.

• White Castle — various locations nationwide. The eatery will have a Love Cube meal box this year for Valentine's Day. The restaurant usually features a dine-in experience for love's holiday. Due to the pandemic, the dine-in feature has been canceled. For more information on the Love Cube and how it can be delivered or available to go, visit whitecastle.com.

