Even recipes that say Thanksgiving deserve a twist

As I searched to discover traditional holiday favorites, I found more questions. Who are the ubiquitous "they" who do the voting and how do "they" come up with winners?
Regardless, it’s fun to learn what some people enjoy eating at this time of year.
In Indiana, the most popular Thanksgiving food, according to delish.com, is peanut butter cookies. Most people, I figured, have a basic recipe. I’m sharing a vegan and gluten-free version for guests with dietary restrictions. You can substitute regular flour if gluten is not a problem. These are delicious and very easy to make. The maple syrup and honey offer subtle (and unprocessed) sweetness, allowing more of the peanut flavor to hit your taste buds.
Big chocolate fan? Add a generous half cup of chocolate chips to the batter. Raw cookie dough your thing? Indulge because there are no eggs in the batter. When choosing your peanut butter, look for a brand that contains only peanuts and perhaps salt, as this is a healthier version than those with added oils and sugar. This is true for any nut butter.
Another source, spoonuniversity.com, listed corn pudding as the Thanksgiving favorite in our Hoosier State, though I’ve never considered making it for Thanksgiving. Stuffing fills our carbohydrate requirements, along with mashed and sweet potatoes.
Indiana Christmas favorites are French Toast Bake and Sweet Potato Casserole. French Toast Bake is a good idea for Christmas morning, because you can assemble it the night before and pop it in the oven when everyone else starts to stir.
I would have voted for the Sweet Potato Casserole as a Thanksgiving favorite (instead of Christmas), since I make a version of this classic dish to go with the turkey. I don’t add sweeteners, because we splurge with the marshmallow topping. Our family recipe is included.
Whether you make traditional favorites as you have for generations or experiment to create healthier versions, have fun celebrating with family and friends over delicious foods that make you happy. Oh, and please let me know if “they” call you to vote on your favorite holiday dish.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.