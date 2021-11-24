Even recipes that say Thanksgiving deserve a twist

As I searched to discover traditional holiday favorites, I found more questions. Who are the ubiquitous "they" who do the voting and how do "they" come up with winners?

Regardless, it’s fun to learn what some people enjoy eating at this time of year.

In Indiana, the most popular Thanksgiving food, according to delish.com, is peanut butter cookies. Most people, I figured, have a basic recipe. I’m sharing a vegan and gluten-free version for guests with dietary restrictions. You can substitute regular flour if gluten is not a problem. These are delicious and very easy to make. The maple syrup and honey offer subtle (and unprocessed) sweetness, allowing more of the peanut flavor to hit your taste buds.

Big chocolate fan? Add a generous half cup of chocolate chips to the batter. Raw cookie dough your thing? Indulge because there are no eggs in the batter. When choosing your peanut butter, look for a brand that contains only peanuts and perhaps salt, as this is a healthier version than those with added oils and sugar. This is true for any nut butter.

Another source, spoonuniversity.com, listed corn pudding as the Thanksgiving favorite in our Hoosier State, though I’ve never considered making it for Thanksgiving. Stuffing fills our carbohydrate requirements, along with mashed and sweet potatoes.