Explore new eateries during first Chicago Southland Restaurant Week

Hailstorm has a rotating menu that changes every week. “We have a chef that scratch-creates everything,” said Schiller. “It ranges from smoked chicken wings to flatbread, soups and paninis. We keep it exciting because you never know what we’re going to have.” Menus are posted each week at the brewery’s website, hailstormbrewing.com.

Indoor dining has returned there and the discount offer also applies to carry-out and curbside orders. “A lot of people don’t think of us for take-out food,” he said.

J. J. Kelley’s in Lansing will also be participating. “The Chicago Southland CVB does such great things for all its communities. They really represent every one of us really well. It’s a great organization and they work hard to promote all the Southland restaurants, venues, golf courses, attractions,” said co-owner JoEllyn Kelley.

Kelley said the restaurant will be offering $5 off of its popular family meals when you mention restaurant week. The Family Meal Deal can be customized from among different options, including mini cheeseburgers or mini cordon bleu sandwiches, chicken wings or homemade chicken tenders and homemade chips or fries along with a nacho platter, cheese quesadilla and chocolate chip cookies. Normally $54.95, the meal is $49.95 during the week of Feb. 21. The special is available from 3-7 p.m. for dine-in or carry-out.