Located in the far northwest suburbs not far from the Wisconsin border, Huntley is a small community that is big on tasty food venues. If you want to plan a day (or an overnight or a weekend) to visit the area, you’ll want to plan carefully and squeeze in as much good food as you can.
Starting out for a morning meal, Papa G’s is the place you won’t want to miss. Although they are open for lunch and dinner, as well, breakfast is where they really shine - offering fluffy omelets, their famous biscuits and gravy, gooey sweet rolls, crispy hash browns and more.
If you really want to start with a hearty meal, you’ll want to order one of their super skillets or steak and eggs. They offer a big variety of meats at breakfast - so whether you’re in the mood for steak, corned beef, sausage, bacon, pork chops, hamburger, smoked sausage or ham, you can get it.
For vegetarians or those going light on the meat, you can enjoy an omelet loaded with veggies, potato pancakes or crepes with black cherries, blackberries, raspberries or strawberries.
Another good breakfast spot is Brunch Cafe, a local chain that is open for breakfast and lunch. If you love pancakes, you’ll have a lot of fun varieties to choose from, like chocolate bacon, carrot cake or blueberry bliss. There are also several savory and sweet crepes, breakfast burritos, egg scrambles, skillets, Belgian waffles, French toast and more.
After breakfast, take a little stroll and do a little shopping - for chocolate! Morkes is a don’t miss spot where you can get some goodies for the road. Chocolates are hand made and they have everything from classics like truffles and chocolate-dipped strawberries to a ton of fun, quirky stuff - chocolate lipstick, edible high heel shoes, chocolate hockey pucks, chocolate gecko lizards, princess and castle lollipops and much more. Also, don’t leave without one of the gourmet or Xtreme caramel apples.
For lunch time, grab some authentic Mexican food at Huntley’s Tacos Locos. Besides typical starters like chips and salsa, you’ll also find guacamole onion rings on the menu and a number of big plates of loaded nachos or fries. Tacos, burritos, tortas, tostadas and fajitas of many varieties will tempt you - like the Torta Cubana, steak fajitas, chimichanga or veggie burrito.
From there head to Manny’s Gelato and Cafe. If Mexican isn’t your thing, you can also enjoy lunch at Manny's - the menu includes sandwiches (The Italian features pruscuitto, capicola, ham, mortadella, mozzarella, salami, lettuce, onion, tomato and vinegar & oil) wraps (like the BLT) and paninis (Grilled Chesse, Caprese, Cuban or Turkey.) They serve breakfast as well.
But no matter where you enjoy lunch, you need to come here for the dessert - handmade cannolis, tiramisu, sorbet or gelato. Each day you’ll find 22 flavors of gelato and sorbet to choose from - from Amaretto to red velvet to banana cream pie and chocolate cherry cheesecake.
Next you’ll need a little break from eating, so take some time to peruse Tom’s Farm Market where you can (depending on the time of year) purchase fresh produce, including sweet corn, asparagus, tomatoes and peppers. In the garden center you will find flower and vegetable plants, herbs and shrubs. The gift shop features jewelry, candles, bags, mugs and other gift items. And don’t skip the bakery where you can get a lovely dessert to bring home. You’ll find just about anything your sweet tooth could desire - cheesecake, cookies, pies, doughnuts, cake pops, cupcakes and more.
Ready for dinner? If you are a burger lover, you’ll want to hit Pub 47 where you can try a Pub 47 burger topped with colossal onion rings on a brioche bun or the Flaming Cheese Curd Burger topped with battered cheese curds that are tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with battered fried jalapeños and ghost pepper jack cheese or a Quesadilla burger of a half-pound patty between two 6-inch quesadillas layered with pepper jack cheese. Other menu items include flatbread, calzones and build-your-own pizza.
Another fun dinner spot is Parkside Pub, which is located on the downtown square with outdoor dining. They have a lot of typical pub fare, but it’s all high-quality. Nosh on voodoo shrimp, pulled pork sliders, Southwest eggrolls or wings for appetizers. Then move on to a melt, po’ boy or southern fried chicken sandwich. The menu is large and not low-calorie, but they also offer some fantastic salads. A fun fact about this place - you may want to revisit in November when they hold their “World Famous Turkey Testicle Festival.”
Don’t head out of town without a stop at the nostalgic Dairy Mart ice cream stand. It’s a seasonal spot that will take you back to summer days of enjoying cones with ice cream dripping down your sweaty, dirty arms without a care in the world.
For more information on dining options in Huntley and the surrounding area, go to VisitMcHenryCounty.com