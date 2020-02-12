Exploring Region Restaurants: Savor the South Shore begins Feb. 17

Food lovers in the area will want to line up to taste test various dishes at local restaurants beginning next week.
The Savor the South Shore - Restaurant Weeks event starts Feb. 17 and runs through March 1. The event highlights menus from more than 30 Region restaurants. Savor the South Shore is presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and stars eclectic eateries in Northwest Indiana and their assorted lunch and dinner menus.
Restaurants will offer three-course menus at special prices during the promotion.
In a past interview, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority's director of communications Erika Dahl said the promotion debuted in 2015.
It was a promotion established so "restaurants and visitors can offer and sample something new," she said.
It's also a good way for diners to explore and be introduced to restaurants they may not be familiar with.
Last year, more than 20 eateries participated while this year 10 more joined the culinary celebration.
While restaurants are already on board for the event, restaurateurs may still join the promotion while it's going on. Visit the website alongthesouthshore.com/savor to learn how to get involved.
Diners may also visit savorthesouthshore.com to find out what certain restaurants will be featuring. Menus and information will also be on the Savor the South Shore Facebook page at facebook.com/SavorSouthShore. Restaurant fans may also join the VIP text list by texting "Savor" to 36000.
During Savor the South Shore, diners will have the opportunity to choose items from menus that sport a choice of one appetizer, an entree and a dessert. Ask for the Savor menu when dining at your restaurant of choice.
The following restaurants will be involved in Savor the South Shore:
• Aftermath Cider & Winery, Valparaiso
• Anderson Winery, Valparaiso
• Asparagus, Merrillville
• Bartlett's Fish Camp, Michigan City
• Jack Binion's Steak House, Horseshoe Casino, Hammond
• Bugatti's Steak & Pasta, Ameristar Casino, East Chicago
• Captain's House, Gary's Miller area
• Carriage Court & Crown Brewery, Crown Point
• Majestic Chop House, Majestic Star Casino, Gary
• Cooper's Hawk, Merrillville
• Doc's Smokehouse, Dyer
• Fahrenheit Two-Twelve, Crown Point
• Fiddlehead, Michigan City
• Freddy's Steakhouse, Hammond
• Gamba Ristorante, Merrillville
• Goblin & the Grocer, Beverly Shores
• Kitaro Surf & Turf and Sushi, Munster
• Leed's Public House, Michigan City
• The Lighthouse, Cedar Lake
• Little Italy, Dyer
• Montego Bay Grille, Hobart
• New Oberpfalz Brewery, Griffith
• One13 North, Crown Point
• Patrick's Grille, Michigan City
• Pikk's Tavern, Valparaiso
• Provecho Latin Provisions, Crown Point
• Running Vines Winery, Chesterton
• Stadium Sports Bar & Grill, Ameristar Casino, East Chicago
• Tavern on Main, Crown Point
• Teibel's Restaurant, Schererville
• The Green Witch, Highland
• The Mason Jar, Lowell
• Timbrook Kitchens, Munster