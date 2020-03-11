Family-owned restaurant remains a local fine dining fave

“They love how it feels and they keep telling us that,” Sanela Tomic said. “Why mess with a formula that’s been working for us for years? Not necessarily for us, but for loyal clients that have been coming for so long. We have so many regulars, but I’m also glad to see we have younger and younger clients coming into the door and enjoying that.”

The Tomics constantly face the dilemma of figuring out how to balance the old with the new. Swapping out a new dish on the regular menu means running the risk of upsetting diners who want their longtime favorites to stay.

“We do have a few favorites that are staples on the menu but, of course, with seasons and new chefs…sometimes you have to change the menu,” Sanela Tomic said.

Although the menu is updated from time to time, there are a few favorites that the Tomics feel they can’t take off the menu without there being a revolt, such as the calamari and fried green tomatoes with shrimp remoulade, they said.

Another aspect that remains consistent is Bella Fresca’s approach to pasta. All pasta is made in-house, from the fettucine to the tortellini.

“The difference is unreal,” Zoran Tomic said. “It’s hard work, but it is what it is. As soon as you try you can tell the difference.”

