If you'd like to learn some new recipes, socialize with other food fans and even win some prizes, plan to attend an upcoming cooking show in Munster.
The From The Farm Cooking Show, hosted by newspaper columnist and cookbook author Philip Potempa, will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Theatre at the Center in Munster. The show is also considered a cookbook launch party featuring the release of Potempa's new book "Back from the Farm: Family Recipes and Memories of a Lifetime."
"This cookbook is twice as big as the last one and has more than 340 recipes," Potempa said. The recipes and columns featured in the book are taken from Potempa's "From the Farm" columns dating from April 2010 through November 2015 that appeared in The Times of Northwest Indiana.
"Back from the Farm" is Potempa's fourth farm-themed cookbook. His columns appeared in The Times for two decades.
During the show, Potempa said he'll demonstrate recipes from the book which make a full seven-course meal.
"There'll be one from every chapter of the book," he said.
Potempa, who grew up on his family's farm in Starke County, Indiana, will recreate the setting and atmosphere of the family farm on stage during the show.
"One of the fun segments we'll have is that my mom will be on stage showing my sister Pam and I how she does her stuffed cabbage rolls," he said.
At the event, guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes and receive special gifts.
There'll also be samples of some dishes for guests to enjoy.
Potempa said the cookbook features a forward by the late actress Florence Henderson, known for her role as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch." "Her recipe for Chicken Oregano is in the book," Potempa said.
Among other recipes he'll demonstrate will be Mrs. Phipp's Caramel Puffed Corn, Spooky Green Bubbly Punch, Mrs. Kincaid's Carrot Soup, Quiche Lorraine, Millie Rytel's Pumpkin Bread and more.
FYI: "From the Farm Cooking Show" will be held at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $30; $25 for Theatre at the Center subscribers. Call 219- 836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. Sunday Champagne Brunch tickets may be added for an additional $24 plus tax.
Try the following recipe from Mrs. Potempa
Peggy's Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
You have free articles remaining.
1 head of cabbage, with large leaves
Filling:
2 pounds ground round chuck
1 cup dried rice (yields 2 cups cooked)
1 onion, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons dried onion soup mix
1/2 cup catsup
Sauce:
2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
2 cups water
2 beef bouillon cubes
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare cabbage by coring center of head and removing and separating leaves. Remove the hard vein from the base of each leaf. Simmer leaves for 10-15 minutes, until leaves are flexible, but not soft. Drain and allow leaves to cool slightly, to be handled. Meanwhile, mix up all filling ingredients and place 1/4 cup of meat filling in the base of the leaf and roll up and fold leaf and fasten with a toothpick. Place cabbage rolls in a Dutch oven (an oven-safe pot or casserole with a lid) and cover with tomato sauce and 2 cups water, lastly, sprinkling with Parmesan cheese and adding bouillon cubes. Bake covered for 2 hours. Makes 12 servings.