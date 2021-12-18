Fat, salt and sugar combos are nearly irresistible — nearly

We’ve all done it. We open a bag of snacks or a carton of ice cream. The plan is to have a serving size and move on. The next thing we know, the bag or carton is gone — before we even know it. So much for our healthy eating goals.
There are reasons even the healthiest of eaters may fall prey to this, and it has nothing to do with willpower.
Processed foods are supposed to draw us in to the point of no return. Think about it: Have you ever overeaten apples, Brussels sprouts or kale? I have yet to hear anyone admit to that.
The food industry makes these foods hyperpalatable, meaning nearly irresistible. There are multiple ways in which they do this. Note that this does not apply to whole foods, but to those that have a label listing added ingredients.
Any combination of salt, sugar and fat is irresistible to humans. We cave to the delicious addictiveness of fries, nachos, and chips thanks to this marriage of salt and fat. Baked goods, ice cream and candy delight us with sugar and fat. When you combine all three, as in salted dark chocolate covered caramels or caramel corn with salted peanuts, the party in your mouth is overwhelming. Food manufacturers understand this.
Those extra-large sizes of snack foods and soft drinks are a bargain, or so it appears. When comparing ounce for ounce prices between single-serve packages and party size, the party size wins every time. Our human nature likes a good deal. The obvious problem is that unless you’re having a party, you’re setting yourself up for a binge and a “health tax” — the toll you’ll pay for eating low-nutrient, highly processed foods.
Marketing tactics try to persuade us that processed foods are healthy. Companies promote “gluten-free” pastries, “avocado oil” chips, “vegan” cookies, “organic” boxed macaroni and cheese. The ingredient and nutrition labels may indicate otherwise, despite the perception of eating healthy. These are known as “health halo,” foods .
Chemical emulsifiers such as polysorbate-80 and carboxymethylcellulose are often added to creamy treats such as ice cream and flavored yogurts to improve the “mouth feel.” By thickening the texture and making it smooth, these foods have a rich, luxurious texture. Artificial coloring agents such as red 40 and blue 2 are added to make snacks more appealing.
Artificial flavoring agents like monosodium glutamate (MSG) are an inexpensive way to enhance taste. Hydrogenated oils don’t go rancid like natural oils, making snack foods more shelf stable. But adding hydrogen atoms to natural oils creates trans fats, which are linked to increased rates of heart disease. Hydrogenated oils are found a wide variety of processed foods, including some baked goods, cereals, crackers, powdered coffee creamers and more.
Processed foods require very little chewing, so you can eat more of it faster. The faster you eat, the more you eat. Consider how many chews it takes before you can safely swallow a bite of apple compared to a cookie. By eating slower, you feel full before you overeat, since it takes about 15-20 minutes for your brain to tell your stomach that you’re satisfied.
Grocery stores place the produce sections at the entrance so you load your buggy with healthy foods first. The psychology is that when you get to the aisles with chips and cookies, and see the carrots, lettuce, asparagus and apples in your buggy, you figure a few snacks won’t hurt.
There are a few tips and tricks to help you gain control over irresistible foods. You don't have to abstain but purchasing snack foods in individual sizes, avoiding the aisles with overly tempting foods, eating slowly and enjoying your food without distractions, and even observing what cues send you to the party size bag of chips when you’re alone, may help you rein in overeating.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.