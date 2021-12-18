Fat, salt and sugar combos are nearly irresistible — nearly

We’ve all done it. We open a bag of snacks or a carton of ice cream. The plan is to have a serving size and move on. The next thing we know, the bag or carton is gone — before we even know it. So much for our healthy eating goals.

There are reasons even the healthiest of eaters may fall prey to this, and it has nothing to do with willpower.

Processed foods are supposed to draw us in to the point of no return. Think about it: Have you ever overeaten apples, Brussels sprouts or kale? I have yet to hear anyone admit to that.

The food industry makes these foods hyperpalatable, meaning nearly irresistible. There are multiple ways in which they do this. Note that this does not apply to whole foods, but to those that have a label listing added ingredients.

Any combination of salt, sugar and fat is irresistible to humans. We cave to the delicious addictiveness of fries, nachos, and chips thanks to this marriage of salt and fat. Baked goods, ice cream and candy delight us with sugar and fat. When you combine all three, as in salted dark chocolate covered caramels or caramel corn with salted peanuts, the party in your mouth is overwhelming. Food manufacturers understand this.