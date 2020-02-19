Fat Tuesday Favorite: Paczki reigns supreme in the Region
Paczki time is near! On Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25, and days before, Region pastry fans will find pounds of the Polish pastry at local bakeries.

Paczki day is also known as Shrove Tuesday, which is the day before Ash Wednesday and the official start of the Lenten season.

"While the practice of Pączki Day is traditionally observed the day before Ash Wednesday in the United States, in Poland, pączki sales are the highest on Tlusty Czwartek, or “Fat Thursday.” (The Thursday before Ash Wednesday). This day marks the start of the final week of the pre-Lenten celebrations," according to The Polish American Journal.

Most paczki are lightly glazed or sprinkled with powdered sugar and filled with a flavorful cream. But various bakeries also get fairly elaborate with their creations and offer assorted flavors and pastries that are creatively designed.

Through the years, Calumet Bakery, which has locations in Lansing, Whiting and Chicago's South Deering neighborhood, has regularly added new flavors to its collection. The bakery, which got its start in 1937 in Chicago, began selling paczki in the '80s. This year, flavors starring in the paczki line-up at Calumet Bakery include everything from apple, apricot and cherry to Boston cream, Key lime, strawberry mousse, peanut butter and jelly, prune and others.

Customers purchasing paczki at Calumet Bakery must order them. They'll be available for pickup on Feb. 24 and 25. Paczki will then be available at the bakery every Friday in March.

At Strack & Van Til, which has various locations in the Region, assorted  flavors are available. Flavors include Bavarian Cream, raspberry, cream cheese, apricot and strawberry. Strack's paczki is available in 4 and 6-pack packages.

Chicago's Delightful Pastries makes a large collection of authentic paczki. The European-style bakery offers various gourmet paczki including passion fruit jelly, sea salted caramel and German chocolate with pecans and coconut custard topping. Delightful Pastries also has what's called Drunken Paczki on its menu. Drunken flavors include vodka and vanilla bean custard, Jameson whiskey with chocolate custard and Moonshine and lemon.

If you plan to line up to buy paczki next week, the following bakeries offer the decadent pastry. This is just a sample of bakeries where paczki will be available.

• Beck's Crown Bakery, 1918 N. Main St., Crown Point; call 219-663-4030

• Cal City Bakery, 816 Burnham Ave., Calumet City, call 708-862-6640

• Calumet Bakery, 18349 Torrence Ave., Lansing, call 708-895-3700; 2510 E. 106th St., Chicago, 773-721-3747 or 1446 119th St., Whiting, 219-473-9560

• Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago,  call 773-545-7215

• Henze's Bakery, 2501 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, call 219-464-1511

12 Things to do in the Region this week

