Whether you're having a New Year's Day party and want to offer a few special beverages or if you're looking for a tasty drink to enjoy as an after-dinner treat, there are assorted options to include on a libations menu.
"Offering a guest a drink is one of the most basic forms of hospitality, and countless elaborate social rituals have sprung from this simple kindness," write the authors/editors of the new "Joy of Cooking."
The recent edition of the iconic cookbook features a variety of drinks and cocktails, from alcoholic to non-alcoholic and assorted teas, coffees, hot chocolate and other selections.
Among special recipes highlighted in the book are Spiced Hot Chocolate; Quick Hot Cocoa; Thai Iced Tea; Cranberry-Mango Punch; Mojito; Pina Colada; Spanish Coffee; Vegan Eggnog; Mulled Wine; and more.
Food and drink experts say there are many ingredients that blend well in festive drinks. According to the website uk.thebar.com, blending a good drink is easy if you're using "premium spirits." The website features a variety of festive drinks including recipes for Espresso Martini; Moscow Mule; Grog; Mint Oreo Shake; and others.
If you're looking for interesting, tasty drinks, try the following recipes.
Orange Almond Sherbet Punch
1 can (6 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
2 cups water
1 bottle (1 ounce) Pure Almond Extract
2 quarts orange sherbet, softened
2 bottles (2 liters each) cold ginger ale
DIRECTIONS: Mix lemonade concentrate, water and almond extract until well blended. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Place sherbet by spoonfuls into punch bowl. Add lemonade mixture. Slowly add ginger ale. Stir gently. Garnish with fruit slices, if desired. Serve immediately.
From McCormick
Spiced Orchard Pear
Servings: 1
Start to finish: 25 minutes (Active time: 5 minutes)
2 ounces blended Scotch
3/4 ounce pear puree
1/2 ounce orange liqueur
1/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/4 ounce Winter Syrup (recipe below)
1 cinnamon stick, for garnish (see note)
Winter Syrup
Makes about 3 cups syrup
2 cups water
2 cups sugar
The peel of 1 orange, white pith removed
1 star anise
3 whole cloves
2 cinnamon sticks
5 cardamom pods
1. Combine water, sugar, orange peel, anise, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
2. Cook until the mixture is simmering and the sugar has dissolved.
3. Set aside until cool, then strain. Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.
DIRECTIONS: In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, pear puree, orange liqueur, lemon juice, and syrup. Add ice, then shake until well-combined.
Strain into a rocks glass, over fresh ice, and garnish with the cinnamon stick.
Note: If desired, lightly burn one end of the cinnamon stick with a torch. Invert the rocks glass over the cinnamon stick on a heat-safe surface or plate while you prepare the cocktail.
From The Associated Press
Peach-Gin Cocktail with Thyme Syrup
Thyme Syrup:
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1 tablespoon Gourmet™ Organic Thyme
Peach-Gin Cocktail:
2 cups diced ripe peaches, divided
1 cup peach schnapps, divided
8 tablespoons gin, divided
8 tablespoons St. Germain elderflower liqueur, divided
8 tablespoons Thyme Syrup, divided
8 teaspoons fresh lime juice, divided
Peach slices and fresh thyme sprigs, for garnish
DIRECTIONS: For the Thyme Syrup, mix sugar and water in small saucepan. Bring to boil. Remove from heat. Add thyme. Let stand 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Strain. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled. This makes enough syrup for 8 Peach-Gin Cocktails
For each cocktail shaker of Peach-Gin Cocktail, fill cocktail shaker half full with cracked ice. Add 1/2 cup of the fruit, 1/4 cup of the peach schnapps, 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) each gin, liqueur and Thyme Syrup, and 2 teaspoons of the lime juice; shake until well mixed and chilled. Strain into 2 cocktail glasses. Garnish each glass with a peach slice and thyme sprig. Repeat with remaining ingredients to make 8 cocktails.
From McCormick
'SKINNY' MANGO MARGARITA
Servings: 2 drinks
1.5 ounces favorite Silver Tequila
1 ounce Patron Mango Liqueur
2 ounces fresh-squeezed Meyer lemon juice
Ground cinnamon
Meyer lemon or orange slice, cut in half for garnish.
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a short "rocks" glass filled with crushed ice. Dip the side of the Meyer lemon or orange slice into the cinnamon and garnish the glass. I make a cut in the center of the slice with a paring knife so that it slips over the rim of the glass more easily.
Chef's Note: One ounce is equal to 2 tablespoons. If you don't have an ounce measure, you can use a tablespoon.
From The Associated Press