Historic Downtown Long Grove, Illinois is about as charming as it gets. It was Illinois’ first historic district and a trip to this nostalgic little intersection that seems frozen in time is such a treat.
It’s also a treat for your tastebuds because in these few little blocks of original buildings you’ll find some wonderful eateries, food-centered shops and places to sip on coffee, spirits, wine, beer and more. Long Grove is also home to some fun foodie festivals. Chocolate Fest takes place in May, Strawberry Fest is the summer highlight in June and Apple Fest happens in September.
To complete the historic experience, you’ll want to make a lunch reservation at High Tea with Gerri. Choose from a four-course or six-course traditional tea menu of finger sandwiches, sweets, scones and more served with Gerri’s freshly-brewed tea blend. The owner is from Ireland, serves tea in a Victorian dress and has the tea room nicely decorated from a bygone era with touches from her home. There are formal hats you can wear while you sip and enjoy bites like cucumber and watercress sandwiches with fresh dill cream cheese on light white bread, Scottish smoked salmon pinwheels on light rye or egg salad rounds with fresh chives. The menu also includes homemade scones with fresh lemon curd and preserves and ends with an assortment of elegant petit fours and pastries.
You’ll surely want to take some time to stroll and shop while you're there. Stop in the Olive Tap flagship location for some gourmet food items and high quality olive oils and balsamics. Signature Popcorn is a delicious place to visit for a snack for the road. And if you have a sweet tooth, you’ll won’t want to miss Long Grove's sweet shops.
Morkes is a candy company that dates back to 1920 and has a lovely variety of chocolates, caramel apples, doughnuts and more. Ma and Pa’s Candy has been offering nostalgic candies in Long Grove for more than 50 years. You’ll find all those childhood favorites and more - from sea salt caramels to salt water taffy to licorice. The Long Grove Confectionery Co. offers a full line of chocolates, brittles, caramels, meltaways, creams, coated pretzels and more, but the absolute must-try item is the chocolate-dipped strawberries. After you’ve finished your shopping, swing by the Long Grove Coffee Company where you can relax in this cozy spot and enjoy a latte, mocha, tea or hot cocoa.
When you’re ready for dinner, walk across the street to The Village Tavern, the oldest continuously-run restaurant/tavern in the state of Illinois, established in a former wagon shop in 1847. It’s been under the current ownership since 1962 and features a 35-foot-long mahogany bar that survived the Great McCormick Place Fire and was relocated to the Village Tavern. A grandfather clock sits in the bar that is one of only two made for the Columbian Exposition World’s Fair in Chicago 1893 and you’ll hear it chime each quarter-hour during your dining experience.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
The throwback tavern also holds the longest continuously-held liquor license in the state and the first one in Long Grove. The menu is full of casual grub as well as fresh cut steaks - freshly ground burgers and brats that are made for them at a local butcher shop, marinated broasted chicken, chops, seafood, ribs and more. House specialties include the Famous Tavern Fish and Village Tavern Stew.
Finish off your Long Grove visit with some ice cream at the Covered Bridge Creamery, a pint at Buffalo Creek Brewing’s Bavarian-style taproom (or beer garden when the weather is warmer), a craft cocktail at the Chit Chat Room or a glass of wine at Broken Earth Winery.
Other dining options include Enzy & Lucia for upscale Italian overlooking the fountain square, including freshly-made pastas with a signature house sauce and fresh seafood and Joanie’s for pizza, calzones and other dishes. For more info on Historic Long Grove, visit longgrove.org.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Suzie Scrooge
Holiday Pops!
Winter Solstice Hike
Mommy’s Little Piggy Eating Contest
2019 Christmas in the Park
Winter Wonder of Science
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Glowing Lights Night
Christmas at the Acorn
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
Chesterton Christmas Eve Jingle Bell Run
White Christmas
Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.