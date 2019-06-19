Fans of fiery food will want to head to SeatGeek Stadium in south suburban Bridgeview on June 29 and 30.
The 2nd annual Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo will land at SeatGeek Stadium for two days of fun, food and hot, hot, hot sauce samplings.
"I'm getting excited for the big party," said Steve Seabury, founder of the Chi Town Hot Sauce Expo.
Seabury, founder of High River Sauces, instituted his first scorching hot festival in New York in 2011. Last year, Seabury brought the expo to Chicagoland for the first time. Expos are also held in Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles in addition to Chicago and New York.
According to Seabury, the hot sauce market continues to grow and interest in all things fiery is always high.
"People are just excited to try new things and have new food experiences," Seabury said. "People have also become more adventurous eaters."
During the expo, attendees will have the opportunity to not only sample and purchase a number of sauces but they'll also be able to watch various competitions, listen to live music and purchase food and drink.
More than 40 hot sauce purveyors will demonstrate their wares, Seabury said. Among contests on the expo roster will be the Guinness Book of Records Carolina Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, which carries a grand prize of $1,000 to the person who breaks the record.
Also featured will be The Booze and Infuse Cocktail Competition, Lucha Wrestling, The Italian Beef Sandwich of Destruction, The Slaytanic Burrito, Deep Dish Pizza of Doom Challenge, Chucks' Cafe Spicy Pulled Pork Challenge, the Chihuahua Beauty Pageant and much more.
Seabury said about 2,000 people attended the expo last year and he expects even more to come out for the spicy event this year.
The founder said spicy ingredients will star in all kinds of foods at the festival including meat dishes, side dishes and even ice cream.
Seabury, who comes from a music background and works for a record company called Entertainment One, said it's also important for him to have live bands showcased at every expo.
"I'd like people to come down, have a good time and forget about life's problems. It's definitely going to be a blast," Seabury said.