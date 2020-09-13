Fire up those grills: Patio Pitmasters series kicks off today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you a fan of outdoor cooking? Do you favor the flavors of rich barbecued and grilled fare?

You'll want to check out The Times' latest series and contest. Today we kick off the Patio Pitmasters series.

For the next five weeks, we'll introduce you to some of the hottest grillmasters and barbecue chefs in the Region. They'll showcase some of their favorite dishes cooked in their backyards or on their restaurant patios. They'll share the recipes so home cooks can make the same dishes in their yards to share with family and friends.

Home cooks also will get a chance to see the chefs in action as they will be featured in videos while they cook their dishes and provide a bit of insight about their passion for cooking outdoors.

The profiles will run on the cover of the Sunday Lifestyle section over the next five weeks. At the end of the series, readers will have the chance to vote online for the signature dish they like best and likely would prepare in their own patio pits.

The top vote-getters will compete in a video-recorded competition sometime in October. Look for more details in upcoming Times' articles. The series is sponsored in part by Jewel-Osco and Lincoln Flats.