urgent

First Bites Bash kicks off Chicago Restaurant Week

A variety of creative recipes from assorted Windy City restaurants were in the spotlight at the recent First Bites Bash.

First Bites Bash is the annual kickoff event for Chicago restaurant Week. The lavish culinary event took place Jan. 19 at The Field Museum in Chicago.

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 5.

Guests had the opportunity to taste culinary offerings from more than 50 Chicago restaurants, including Nonnina, Bistronomic, Jaleo, Louella's Southern Kitchen and more. Louella's chef Darnell Reed served as the host chef for the event.

Guests also had the chance to taste assorted spirits, wines and other libations from various companies. Some of the Field Museum's exhibits were also available to explore during the event.

During Chicago restaurant Week, more than 300 restaurants will have special menus. Participating restaurants will have prix fixe menus priced at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 and/or $59 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity). All are multi-course meals.

A portion of the proceeds from First Bites Bash will be donated to Kitchen Possible and the James Beard Foundation’s Scholarship Program.

Among restaurants participating in Chicago Restaurant Week through Feb. 5 are Mima's Taste of Cuba, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Alpana, Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, Lexington Betty Smokehouse, The Berghoff, Osteria Langhe, Mon Ami Gabi, Swift & Sons Tavern & Oyster Bar and more.

For reservations, menus and other information, visit eatitupchicago.com.

