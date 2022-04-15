Fish offers protein, nutrients and omega-3s, when chosen wisely

Many health experts, along with the American Heart Association, recommend that we eat two servings of fatty, non-fried fish per week. Sounds simple enough, until we consider mercury levels, depleted stocks and overfishing.

The challenges of selecting, preparing and eating fish may be enough to send you running to the nearest burger joint. But the benefits of consuming certain types of fish far outweigh the risks, and you may even discover that you enjoy the variety and ease it adds to your weekly meals.

Health benefits

Fish is high in quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Protein s responsible for growth, maintenance and repair of tissues, along with thousands of chemical reactions that occur throughout the body. Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation and boost the immune system. They also lower our risk of cancer, type-2 diabetes, autoimmune disease, depression and heart disease.

Fish contains nutrients such as vitamin D, iodine, selenium, B vitamins, magnesium and phosphorous in different amounts, depending on the variety. When eaten regularly, fish can help protect vision and improve mental health as we age. By choosing fish as your protein source a couple times a week, it may mean that you’re eating less red meat and processed foods.

Health concerns

Some varieties of fish are high in mercury. Remember the thermometers that contained the silver element to register your temperature? Those were fine until they broke. In my younger days, I remember rolling the little mercury ball around for fun. This was a bad idea, because as mercury evaporates and is released into the atmosphere, it is toxic to animals and humans. It’s a heavy metal that enters the ecosystem by way of air, rain, snow, soil, direct discharge of industrial and mining wastes or naturally occurring mercury minerals.

Once mercury enters bodies of water, bacteria convert it into methylmercury, the organic toxic form, which is then carried up the food chain into top predator species like sport fishes. Therefore, the larger, older fish, have a higher mercury content.

Once ingested, mercury is not easily excreted, and it accumulates. Health effects vary depending on sensitivity, length of exposure and amount in the body. Symptoms may be neurological and behavioral, such as anxiety, tremors, mood swings and muscle weakness. High amounts of mercury exposure may result in more severe effects.

To eat and not to eat

The most sensitive groups to mercury exposure are children and pregnant or breastfeeding women. This is where it can be confusing, since the benefits of eating fish far outweigh the risks. Fish provide key nutrients that support a child’s brain development, immune system and cognitive development.

The best options, and especially for the most sensitive, are to consume fish that have the least amount of mercury, avoiding those that have the highest levels. Some of the best fish to consume due to low mercury levels are wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, wild Alaskan pink salmon, wild Pacific sardines, anchovies, herring, North Atlantic mackerel and pollock. Wild caught species are preferable to farm raised for the highest amount of omega-3 fatty acids.

Fish with mercury levels to be avoided are king mackerel, marlin, orange roughy, shark, swordfish, tilefish, bigeye or ahi tuna. Chilean sea bass is on some lists, as does canned tuna. The best solution is to switch to canned salmon. It is higher in omega-3s and low in mercury, and the bones (which are soft and smashable) are a good source of calcium. Canned chunk light tuna and skipjack tuna are lower in mercury than white albacore.

To get a handy reference guide on mercury levels and learn what fish have low numbers or caught using environmentally destructive methods, visit www.nrdc.org/sites/default/files/walletcard.pdf

A serving size of fish is 3-6 ounces cooked or the size of your palm for women and two the size of two palms for men.

Preparation

Fish is one of the quickest meals to prepare because it cooks so quickly. This can also be a challenge because it is easy to overcook. Depending on thickness, fish typically takes only a few minutes per side. The best way to tell if your fish is done is by twisting a fork at an angle at the thickest point. The fish will flake easily when it’s done and will lose its translucent or raw appearance.

Fish that is fresh should smell like the sea, not fishy. The flesh should be firm to the touch, not slimy. If you’re new to choosing and preparing fish, the best thing to do is get to know the experts behind the fish counter. They can recommend which varieties are best for you and tasty ways to prepare them.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

