Fishing for a good dish: Region restaurants offer varied seafood recipes

Food fans observing the Lenten practice of abstaining from meat often run out of ideas for what dishes to consume during this time period before Easter.

For those who prefer not stepping into the kitchen to cook, there are a variety of restaurants in the area that feature specialty seafood dishes.

If you're looking for ethnic seafood fare or popular American fish dishes, you'll find a selection of recipes on local menus.

The following restaurants are just a sample of places that feature seafood selections.

• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. Call 219-728-1442 or visit abbioccoeats.com.The Italian restaurant offers seafood dishes such as Shrimp Cocktail, Risotto Di Mare, Linguini Con Gamberi (with shrimp) and True North Salmon.

• Asparagus, 7876 Broadway, Merrillville. Call 219-794-0000 or visit asparagusrestaurant.com. Tammy Pham's Asian fusion eatery features Seafood Crispy Rolls, Calamari Tempura, Cilantro Lime Tilapia, Sugar Cane Salmon, Soldier of the Red Sea, Red Snapper Deluxe, Spicy Baked Salmon and more.