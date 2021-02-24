Fishing for a good dish: Region restaurants offer varied seafood recipes

Food fans observing the Lenten practice of abstaining from meat often run out of ideas for what dishes to consume during this time period before Easter.
For those who prefer not stepping into the kitchen to cook, there are a variety of restaurants in the area that feature specialty seafood dishes.
If you're looking for ethnic seafood fare or popular American fish dishes, you'll find a selection of recipes on local menus.
The following restaurants are just a sample of places that feature seafood selections.
• Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. Call 219-728-1442 or visit abbioccoeats.com.The Italian restaurant offers seafood dishes such as Shrimp Cocktail, Risotto Di Mare, Linguini Con Gamberi (with shrimp) and True North Salmon.
• Asparagus, 7876 Broadway, Merrillville. Call 219-794-0000 or visit asparagusrestaurant.com. Tammy Pham's Asian fusion eatery features Seafood Crispy Rolls, Calamari Tempura, Cilantro Lime Tilapia, Sugar Cane Salmon, Soldier of the Red Sea, Red Snapper Deluxe, Spicy Baked Salmon and more.
• Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. Call 219-322-6800 or visit ciaobellaonline.com. Among seafood dishes on the Italian trattoria's menu are Salmon Alla Griglia, Linguine Del Mar, Salmon Salad, Risotto Diablo (with spicy shrimp) and other dishes.
• Calumet Fisheries, 3259 E. 95th St., Chicago. Call 773-933-9855 or visit calumetfisheries.com. The popular fish shack located on the 95th Street Bridge in South Chicago offers assorted smoked and fried seafood. Menu items include Smoked Catfish, Smoked Salmon, Fried Shrimp, Smoked Trout, Scallop Dinners, Crab Cakes, Oysters, Stuffed Shrimp and more.
• Chuck and Irene's, 6110 Kennedy Ave., Hammond. Call 219-844-9812 or visit chuckandirenes.com. Special seafood choices are offered on Fridays. They include All you can eat Boneless Ocean Perch, Catfish Fillet, Walleye, Breaded Shrimp, Breaded Scallops, Smelt dinners, Orange Roughy and more. During the week, only Popcorn Shrimp and Smelt are offered.
• Teibel's, 1775 U.S. 41, Schererville. Call 219 865-2000. Lake perch is a specialty at Teibel's. Other seafood items include Lake Erie Walleye, Tomato Basil Salmon, Frog Legs and other specials.
• Theo's Steaks and Seafood, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. Call 219-838-8000. Menu selections include Calamari Fritto, Crab Cakes, Raw Oysters, Scottish Salmon, Alaskan King Crab Legs, South African Lobster Tail and other dishes.
•Town Club Steak & Seafood, 2904 45th St., Highland. Call 219-924-5227.The restaurant, which has an old fashioned supper club theme, features Fresh Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Canadian Bluegill, Scallops from the Sea, Ocean Perch, Seafood Platter, The Town Club Seafood Pasta, Grilled Basa Fillet and more.
• Umi Sushi and Lounge, 109 W. Joliet St., Crown Point. Call 219-262-7652. A variety of sushi, sashimi, maki and more is featured at Umi. Among menu items are Shrimp Tempura, Ahi Poke Salad, Chef's special rolls such as the Umi Roll, Mamacita, The Butterfly, Godzilla, Caterpillar, Volcano Roll and others.
