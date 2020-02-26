Fishing for a good meal: Various churches and organizations will present fish fries for Lent

In honor of the Lenten season, which begins today, fish fries will star in the spotlight on Fridays leading up to Easter.

Various organizations, including churches and civic groups, will offer assorted fish fries for lunch and dinner throughout the Region. Most menus star a variety of fish, seafood and sides in addition to full salad bars and other recipes.

Many seafood fans line up to eat the popular Lenten meals, which are often reasonably priced and feature a good amount of food.

The following listing offers a mere sample of what diners will find locally on the fish fry front. Let us know if we haven't included your favorite fish fry.

• American Legion Post 94 will hold an Ash Wednesday fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4 Monroe St., Valparaiso. Sandwiches will be available. Lunch comes with French fries or onion rings, rolls and butter. The cost is $7. Call 219-462-4452.

• American Legion Post 260 in Portage hosts a fish fry every Friday during Lent. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Carryouts are available. Call 219-762-3541 for menu details.