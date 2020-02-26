Fishing for a good meal: Various churches and organizations will present fish fries for Lent

In honor of the Lenten season, which begins today, fish fries will star in the spotlight on Fridays leading up to Easter.
Various organizations, including churches and civic groups, will offer assorted fish fries for lunch and dinner throughout the Region. Most menus star a variety of fish, seafood and sides in addition to full salad bars and other recipes.
Many seafood fans line up to eat the popular Lenten meals, which are often reasonably priced and feature a good amount of food.
The following listing offers a mere sample of what diners will find locally on the fish fry front. Let us know if we haven't included your favorite fish fry.
• American Legion Post 94 will hold an Ash Wednesday fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4 Monroe St., Valparaiso. Sandwiches will be available. Lunch comes with French fries or onion rings, rolls and butter. The cost is $7. Call 219-462-4452.
• American Legion Post 260 in Portage hosts a fish fry every Friday during Lent. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Carryouts are available. Call 219-762-3541 for menu details.
• Bishop Noll Institute will host Lenten fish fry dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 28 and March 6, 13 and 20. Guests should enter Door C near the cafeteria of the school, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. Dinners include entree, salad bar, dessert and drink. Prices for seafood meals start at $9 and options include pollock, ocean perch, shrimp or a combination. Salad bar only and kid meals options are available for $5. The dinners serve as fundraisers for various groups at Bishop Noll. Call 219-932-9058.
• Halls of St. George holds fish fries on March 13 and 20 at 905 E. Joliet St. A varied menu will be featured. Call 219-865-9411 for more information on the menu and prices.
• Hammond Mohawks will hold its annual Lenten fish fries from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through Lent at 4040 Calumet Ave., Hammond. An all-you-can-eat menu will be available. Call 219-933-9823 for prices and information on the menu.
• Knights of Columbus St. Thomas Council 1347 in Hobart will hold fish fries from 4 to 7 p.m. through April 3 at St. Bridget Parish Center, 107 N. Main St. Dinners include smelt, shrimp, lake perch, catfish, ocean perch, grilled cheese and more. Dinners range from $11 to $15. French fires and salad bar as well as drinks are available. Call 219-670-1263.
• The Lake Station VFW Post No. 9323 holds a weekly Friday fish fry, from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout the year, at 2750 Central Ave. Call 219-962-3522 for prices and more information.
• Our Lady of Grace Church will hold a fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 27 at the church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland. Various menu items are available. Call 219-838-0395.
• The Portage Marquette Yacht Club holds a weekly Friday fish fry from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. at 1218 N. Crisman Road. Various dishes are on the menu. Call 219-762-9961.
• Saint Joseph Young Men's Society (St. Joe Club) hosts a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday at 2001 Franklin St., Michigan City. On the menu is perch, Australian sea bass, walleye, shrimp and more. Price range is $8.50 to $15. Carry-out service available. For more information, call 219-879-9454.
• St. Maria Goretti Church hosts Lenten Friday fish fries from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday from Feb. 28 to April 3 at Casa Maria Banquet Hall, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer. Adult dinner is $14 and cost is $6 for children 6 to 12. Children under six enter free. Menu includes white fish, cabbage and noodles, various other dishes along with a full salad bar and more. A children's menu is also available. Carry-out dinners available. Call 219-865-8956 for additional information.
VFW Post 1563 in Merrillville will hold a fish fry from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Call 219-769-1563 for more information.
VFW Post 2511 in Porter holds a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays during Lent at 1290 Wagner Road. An extensive menu is featured including all you can eat fish as well as frog legs, catfish, jumbo shrimp, chicken strips, burgers, steaks and more. Carry-out orders available. Call 219-926-4441.
• VFW Post 9982 will hold a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday during the year at 301 E. Main St., Griffith. On the varied menu are catish, lake perch, pollock, shrimp and more. Call 219-924-6102.
