Flavorful egg dishes: Use the popular dairy product in assorted recipes

If you have a surplus of eggs on hand from your Easter dinner, there are plenty of recipes to create with the basic dairy ingredient.
Everything from breakfast dishes, salads, casseroles, various skillets, deviled eggs and more can easily be made with eggs.
According to The American Egg Board, eggs feature 70 calories per large egg. They are also a good source of protein, have 13 essential vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants.
Chefs and food experts agree that eggs blend well in assorted recipes from savory to sweet. A variety of ethnic dishes are also easily made with eggs of all types.
If you're looking for some flavorful egg dishes, try these egg recipes.
Frittata with Broccoli and Tumeric
Servings: 6
Start to finish: 45 minutes
12 large organic eggs
1/3 cup organic 1 percent low-fat milk or water
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon
Salt and pepper
12 ounces broccoli florets, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (4 cups)
1 shallot, minced
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
3 tablespoons water
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 1/2 teaspoon juice
DIRECTIONS: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 F. Whisk eggs, milk, Parmesan, 1 tablespoon oil, tarragon, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in bowl until well combined.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add broccoli, shallot, turmeric, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until broccoli is crisp-tender and spotty brown, 7 to 9 minutes. Stir in water and lemon zest and juice and continue to cook, stirring constantly, until broccoli is just tender and no water remains in skillet, about 1 minute longer.
Add egg mixture and cook, using rubber spatula to stir and scrape bottom of skillet until large curds form and spatula leaves trail through eggs but eggs are still very wet, about 30 seconds. Smooth curds into even layer and cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until frittata is slightly puffy and surface bounces back when lightly pressed, 5 to 8 minutes. Using rubber spatula, loosen frittata from skillet and transfer to cutting board. Let sit for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
From Associated Press
Huevos Rancheros
1 16-ounce jar Larry's All Natural Ranchero Sauce
1 - 2 tablespoons vegetable oil for frying the eggs
8 fresh eggs
8 soft corn tortillas
1 1/2 cups grated mild cheddar cheese
1 lime, cut in quarters
DIRECTIONS: 1. Pour one jar of Larry's All Natural Ranchero Sauce in a small saucepan and heat until hot and bubbling.
2. Heat the oil in a skillet and fry two eggs over easy, sunny side up, or however you like them.
3. Warm two tortillas in a dry skillet and place them next to each other, slightly overlapping, on a serving plate.
4. Place the cooked eggs on top of the tortillas, spoon 1/2 cup Larry's All Natural Ranchero Sauce over the eggs and sprinkle with the grated cheese.
5. Serve each plate with a wedge of lime and squeeze the lime juice over the huevos rancheros.
From Larry's All Natural Salsa and Mexican Sauces
Scrambled Eggs and Stir-Fried Veggie Lettuce Cups
6 large eggs
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 medium bell pepper, trimmed and diced into 1/2-inch pieces
2 cups pre-cut matchstick carrots
1 tablespoon less-sodium teriyaki sauce, plus more for drizzling
2 tablespoons water
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds, divided
1 large head Boston Bibb lettuce, leaves removed, washed, and dried (12 leaves)
Cilantro leaves, optional
Yields: 4 servings
DIRECTIONS: Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bell pepper and Coo, about 5 minutes. Stir in the carrots and continue to cook until tender, 2 more minutes.
Transfer the vegetables to a bowl and Stir in the teriyaki sauce until well combined.
Break the eggs into a large bowl. Add the water and half the green onions and Whisk until well combined. Season with black pepper and kosher salt.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet over medium heat. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet and Set for about 1 minute. Scramble the egg, and Cook through, about 1 more minute.
Arrange the lettuce leaves on a platter and top with scrambled eggs and veggies. Garnish with the remaining green onion and the cilantro, as desired.
From The American Egg Board
Creamy Jalapeño Deviled Eggs
12 hard boiled eggs
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons French’s Dijon Mustard
4 teaspoons white wine vinegar
Sea Salt to taste
Black Pepper to taste
2 tablespoons chopped pickled jalapeños from a jar
Paprika to sprinkle on top
Slivered green onion to sprinkle on top
DIRECTIONS: Hard boil eggs by placing eggs in pan covered with cold water; bring to a boil, turn off heat, cover and set your timer for 11 minutes.
Peel eggs. Slice eggs in half. Place the cooked egg yolks in a bowl. Reserve the whites.
Using a fork, work the mayo, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper in the yolks to make a smooth paste.
Stir in jalapeños.
Fill the egg white halves with yolk mixture and sprinkle with paprika and slivered green onion.
Note: I like to serve these deviled eggs on a cake plate—these eggs deserve to be seen on another level!
From McCormick and Chef Rick Bayless
