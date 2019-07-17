El Gran Taco Mexican Grill offers a mix of Latin favorites in a colorful setting.
The eatery, which is on Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago, is not far from the intersection of Chicago Avenue and the Boulevard. While it's not a large place, it has a welcoming atmosphere with murals on the wall and bright decorations.
We visited El Gran Taco on a recent Monday night after a movie. The restaurant's late hours make it conducive for visits from diners coming home from other events. The eatery is open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
El Gran Taco doesn't have a large menu but the restaurant offers many dishes favored by patrons of Mexican restaurants. Items from Taco Dinners, Burritos and Tortas to Breakfast items and other dishes star on the menu.
Among items found at the restaurant are Flank Steak, Avocado and Cactus Tacos, various Burritos, Cecina Rellena con Salsa, Lomo de Res, which is a steak dinner, Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada, which is breaded chicken breast and more.
During our visit, we ordered the Gran Desayuno or Grand Breakfast ($9.99). Breakfast is served all day at the eatery.
The dish included Cecina (or marinated steak) eggs, rice and beans. It was a large serving and received praise at our table. The salsa served with it, which is the same salsa offered with chips at the beginning of the meal, was flavorful and not too spicy.
The restaurant's Bebidas menu (drinks) include items such as Horchata, Tamarindo and Jamaica (which is Hibiscus). Diners may also order Licuados (or milkshakes). Licuados come in various flavors including Banana, Oatmeal, Chocolate and Strawberry.
El Gran Taco offers Menudo and Pozole on weekends only.