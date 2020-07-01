Florida bans bar alcohol consumption as coronavirus spikes

DeSantis said the median age for people testing positive has dropped from in the 60s early in the outbreak to 33 now. He said that has helped decrease the fatality rate — the disease hits older people harder — but may be increasing the spread as younger adults are more likely to be asymptomatic and to congregate. He urged younger people to wear masks to avoid spreading the disease to their older family members and others who have underlying medical conditions.

“While this may not be affecting you negatively, you can pass it along to other folks,” he said.

State officials have said the youth of the newly infected may be why the rising infection total hasn’t been accompanied by an increase in deaths, which have averaged about 35 per day for a month. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, who works in an Orlando emergency room, said treatment methods are also improving.

Tampa bartender Colleen Corbett said she is worried about being unemployed again, but thinks the state's action is “the right move since no one could follow the guidelines and everyone was getting sick.” Most of her bartender friends have been infected and she is awaiting test results.

Corbett, 30, said the two bars where she works have been packed. She said staff weren't required to wear masks and almost no customers did.