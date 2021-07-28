Focus on healthy food: Culinary Dreamers host 'Farm to Table' mixer

Food fans gathered to show their support recently for a Region culinary program that helps young cooks establish healthy cooking and eating habits and to develop entrepreneurial skills.

The organization Culinary Dreamers held its first Farm to Table mixer last week at Arthouse, A Social Kitchen in Gary.

Chef Tasha Coaxum, also known as Chef Tasha Tanae, established Culinary Dreamers in 2018. The goal and mission of Culinary Dreamers is to "empower children and families to establish healthier lifestyles through culinary education."

Coaxum said the program Junior Cooks, which she teaches at Arthouse falls under the Culinary Dreamers umbrella. Another program titled Junior Cooks Leaders is also part of the organization.

During the fundraising event, guests had the opportunity to sample various recipes made by students from the Junior Cooks program. They also learned about healthy eating tips from speakers and watched state Sen. Eddie Melton prepare a favorite recipe.

Coaxum said she was happy that people came out for the event and had a chance to learn more about healthy cooking and eating.

"There's a lot that goes into the way food is grown that people sometimes don't have an understanding of," Chef Tasha said.