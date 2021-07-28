Focus on healthy food: Culinary Dreamers host 'Farm to Table' mixer

Food fans gathered to show their support recently for a Region culinary program that helps young cooks establish healthy cooking and eating habits and to develop entrepreneurial skills.
The organization Culinary Dreamers held its first Farm to Table mixer last week at Arthouse, A Social Kitchen in Gary.
Chef Tasha Coaxum, also known as Chef Tasha Tanae, established Culinary Dreamers in 2018. The goal and mission of Culinary Dreamers is to "empower children and families to establish healthier lifestyles through culinary education."
Coaxum said the program Junior Cooks, which she teaches at Arthouse falls under the Culinary Dreamers umbrella. Another program titled Junior Cooks Leaders is also part of the organization.
During the fundraising event, guests had the opportunity to sample various recipes made by students from the Junior Cooks program. They also learned about healthy eating tips from speakers and watched state Sen. Eddie Melton prepare a favorite recipe.
Coaxum said she was happy that people came out for the event and had a chance to learn more about healthy cooking and eating.
"There's a lot that goes into the way food is grown that people sometimes don't have an understanding of," Chef Tasha said.
A variety of recipes using local resources and ingredients were made by students in the Junior Cooks program for the event. Recipes served were developed by Chef Tasha.
Among dishes made were Watermelon Feta Salad; Cucumber Bites; Chicken and Waffles; Garlic Shrimp Pasta and more.
Senator Melton showcased his Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Alfredo, which he said is a favorite of his wife and children.
"I perfected it during the pandemic," Melton said, adding that he cooks a couple of times a week. "It's relaxing to me," he said about the cooking craft.
To learn more about Culinary Dreamers, visit Culinary Dreamers on Facebook.
The following is a recipe featured at the event.
Watermelon Feta Salad with Honey Vinaigrette
Salad:
6 cups spring mix
1/4 seedless watermelon, rind removed and cut in 1-inch cubes
1 cup blueberries
8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
Dressing:
2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
DIRECTIONS: Small dice 1/4 seedless watermelon into 1-inch cubes. Place the spring mix, watermelon, blueberries and feta in large bowl. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette to coat the greens lightly and toss well. Season to taste and serve.
Dressing:
Put all the ingredients and whisk in a bowl or a mason jar. Shake for about 30 seconds or more until the dressing has thickened. The dressing can be made ahead and stored in a container. Refrigerate any remaining dressing. It will thicken due to the honey.