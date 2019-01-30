Guests at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond who have a taste for Asian fare can visit Foo Noodle Bar.
Foo Noodle Bar is located just off the Le Cheng and High Limit areas at Horseshoe Casino. It's a small restaurant with an open kitchen in the middle of the eatery.
The restaurant features a variety of authentic Asian fare. Everything from noodle and rice dishes to appetizers and soup entrees are available here.
As you're walking to the restaurant, you can smell all the wonderful spices used in the Asian dishes.
During a recent Friday night visit to the restaurant we sat in the center of the room right around the open kitchen.
While deciding what to order, we watched as servers brought assorted dishes to the tables around us. All the dishes look appetizing.
We decided on Chicken Pad Thai ($12.88) and Peking Style Pork Chops ($12.88). The descriptions of the offerings are also written in Chinese on the menu.
The Chicken Pad Thai was a hearty dish. For those who enjoy a little sweetness and spiciness together, the Peking Style Pork Chops with Bone-In was a good choice. Its red sauce was flavorful and the dish proved filling.
Guests will find a variety of other dishes at Foo Noodle Bar, including Grilled Honey Glazed Chicken ($12.88); Pan-Fried Head On Shrimp ($13.88); Dry Stir Fried Green Beans ($12.88); Shanghai Fried Noodles with Pork ($13.88); Beef Stew Noodle Soup ($12.88); Hong Kong Style Wonton Noodle Soup ($12.88); Steamed BBQ Pork Bun ($8.88); Vietnamese Pho ($13.88); and more.
Diners who want a warm soup during cold weather months can find a variety of soup/noodle combinations at Foo. Among dishes are Korean Style Seafood Noodle Soup ($13.88) and Beef Shank Pulled Noodle Soup ($13.88).