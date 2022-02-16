Food Bites: Rick Bayless to star in 'A Recipe for Disaster'

'Recipe for Disaster' news

The show "A Recipe for Disaster" continues at The Windy City Playhouse in Chicago. Celebrity chef Rick Bayless, who co-wrote the play with Windy City Playhouse artistic director Amy Rubenstein and associate director Carl Menninger, will step onto the stage to perform in the show beginning March 23.

Bayless will portray the role of Jude with Rubenstein portraying the role of Shelley. The show, which is performed at Petterino’s, 150 N. Dearborn, Chicago, has recently been extended to April 24.

Bayless will also participate in post-performance talk-backs and meet and greets following Saturday and Sunday performances.

The show includes six bite-size tastings and three cocktail and wine samplings. VIP tickets are also available. The VIP ticket experience includes a pre-show charcuterie board and cocktail, premium seating and a gift bag including dessert, a party favor and a signed photo of Bayless and the cast. For tickets and more information on prices and Bayless' performances, visit windycityplayhouse.com.

