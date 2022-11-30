 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Food Bites

St. Nicholas Celebration

Pictured are cookies which will be served at St. Paul Episcopal Church's upcoming St. Nicholas Celebration Luncheon.

 Provided

St. Nicholas Celebration

St Paul Episcopal Church will present its St. Nicholas Celebration Luncheon at  Cloister in the Woods at noon Dec 4. Cloister in the Woods is located at 1101 Park Drive in Munster.

Lyrical Flutes will provide seasonal music. A variety of activities will take place including bishop's miter making, puzzles, a raffle and more. Cost for an adult accompanied by a child/children is $5. No charge for children. Guests are requested to bring new hats, scarves, mittens and gloves for distribution to local children through the Salvation Army. Reservations should be made by Dec. 2. Call 219-218-2888

Ivy Tech Cookie Sale

The Christmas Cookie Sale will take place from 10 to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech Community College school dining room, 410 E. Columbus Drive, East Chicago. Pre-order cost is $10 per pound and day of the sale will be $10.50 per pound. All pre-ordered cookies must be ordered and paid for in advance by Dec. 9. Both the forms and the money will need to be delivered to Lilly at the school Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the school kitchen's East Chicago Campus. Call the school at 219-392-3600 for more information. Among cookies being sold are Raspberry Nut Pinwheels, Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cookies, Almond Crescents, Peanut Butter, Mexican Wedding Cookies, Scottish Short Bread, Italian Short Bread, Toffee Bars and more.

Charcuterie and Craft Cocktails Event

Katie Sannito, also known as The Gourmet Goddess, will do a presentation on how to create a cheese board from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Mascot Hall of Fame, 1851 Front St., Whiting. Cost is $85. Visit mascothalloffame.com.

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap Holiday Specials

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap, 41 E. Superior St. Chicago, will have the 12 Wings of Christmas to benefit The Salvation Army starting on Black Friday.

On the 12 Wings of Christmas, executive chef Matt Smith will offer one wing special per day beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 23. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation army.

Special Christmas cocktails will also be available. Visit jakemelnicks.com or call 312-266-0400.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

