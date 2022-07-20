Food Bites

Pierogi Fest to begin

Loosen those belts. Fans of Polish cuisine will be happy that Pierogi Fest is only a week away. Pierogi Fest will take place July 29 to 31 along Whiting's 119th Street.

The annual salute to the Polish favorite will feature a variety of pierogi vendors and other food businesses along with the popular Pierogi Parade on July 29 and a variety of live entertainment and other activities. Catch The Buscia Cooking Show from 11 a.m. to noon July 30 and The Pierogi Toss and Pierogi Eating Contest from 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 31.

To see the schedule of activities and list of vendors, visit pierogifest.net.

Porter County Fair comes to Valpo

The Porter County Fair runs Thursday to July 30 at Porter County Fairgrounds in Valparaiso.

During the 10-day event, which has something for everyone, a variety of festivities will be on the agenda for individuals of all ages. In addition to large-scale Grandstand concerts, there will be a variety of food vendors, carnival rides, 4-H events and other activities.

Food will include everything from roasted corn on the cob to hot dogs, bacon treats, pizza, assorted sweet treats, lemon-shakeups and more. The fair takes place at the fairgrounds at 217 E. Division in Valparaiso. Visit portercountyfair.com.

Food fundraiser

Blue Top Drive-In will help support the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster via an upcoming food fundraiser.

Blue Top Drive-In will donate a portion of sales on July 24 to the center.

Thirty percent of all food and drinks sold between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the drive-in on July 24 will benefit the Cancer Resource Centre. The drive-in is located at 8801 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. Also on that day, there will be a car show, live music and prizes. Proceeds from a 50/50 raffle that day also will be donated to the center.

For more information on the fundraiser and the center, visit cancerresourcecentre.com/ or call 219-836-3349.