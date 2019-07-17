Taste of Crown Point
A variety of flavors will be in the spotlight when Taste of Crown Point comes to town on July 19 and 20.
Taste of Crown Point will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. July 19 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 20 at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Various restaurants from Crown Point will offer their wares. Music by The Breakfast Club will be featured from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 19. The Positive Vibe Technicians will perform from 4:30 to 6 p.m. July 19. Both concerts are free. Tickets are available for the David Nail concert at 7:30 p.m. July 20. For more information on the David Nail concert, email info@crown-theatre.com.
National Hot Dog Week at Portillo's
Portillo's will offer free delivery at all of its locations on orders of at least $10 placed via portillos.com in honor of National Hot Dog Week, which is this week. National Hot Dog Day is July 17. The free delivery offer is valid through July 21. (Shipped food packages are not included.) Portillo's has also launched its apparel line this month. Visit portillos.com for more information.
Chinese Friendship Dinner
Chinese Friendship Restaurant, 2830 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, will have a special five-course dinner and Chinese painting event on July 21. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Dinner includes cauliflower and apple soup; seared Chilean bass with oven-roasted black rice; lycee granita martini with cherry compote; grilled filet mignon and Moroccan prawns; and ginger poached Asian pear with glazed walnut confetti. A live painting performance will be done by Tom Lee. Cost is $65 per person. To make reservations, call 773-227-0970.
St. George Greekfest
The 40th annual St. George Greekfest will be held July 18 to 21 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 W. 77th Ave., Schererville. There's free admission for the event. Food is available for purchase. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. July 18; noon to 10 p.m. July 19 to 21. Among food on the menu will be lamb, shish-kebob, gyros, Greek chicken, various pastries and more. A beer garden, vendors and live entertainment will be featured. Together will perform July 18; Nick Danger entertains July 19; Pindos performs July 20 and Hellenic 5 performs July 21. All bands start at 6 p.m. Church tours will also be featured.
Serb Fest
St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville, will have its annual Serb Fest on July 19, 20 and 21. Hours are noon to midnight, July 19 and 20 and noon to 10 p.m. July 21. BBQ lamb, baked goods and more will be featured. Also highlighted will be cathedral tours, kid's zone, Serbian Folk Singers, Kolo Dancing and live Tamburitza Music. Visit facebook.com/St.ElijahSerbFestMerrillville/