Food Bites

Beef It Up

The Buona Companies are debuting a new food truck for the summer. The Beef It Up Truck will be available beginning in May. Consumers may rent the truck, which features Buona's food specialties, for private events and parties. The Beef It Up Truck will also travel to various public events during the summer.

Fans of the popular beef restaurant can submit reservations for the truck at the company's website now and a representative will contact you with further details. For more information and to reserve a truck, visit buona.com.

Ivy Tech Fundraiser

In addition to a special annual fundraiser Ivy Tech Community College is presenting this weekend, guests may participate in an online auction featuring assorted prizes including food items and various other gifts.

This is the 18th year for the fundraising event, which is sponsored by the Ivy Tech Foundation. Proceeds will benefit students at the Lake County and Valparaiso campuses.

The online auction runs through April 10. Auction items were donated by Ivy Tech Faculty and Staff and Region businesses. Those interested in viewing the auction items and bidding on them can visit https://event.gives/ivyauction2022.

Bayless and 'Recipe' production

"A Recipe for Disaster," written by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Carl Menninger and Amy Rubenstein, continues at the Club Level of Petterino's in Chicago.

The comedic play, presented by Windy City Playhouse, stars a menu of small bites designed by Bayless with cocktails and wine pairings by the chef's daughter Lanie Bayless.

Throughout April, Bayless steps into the role of chef Jude in the production and Rubenstein portrays hostess Shelley in the show. Bayless and Rubenstein will appear in the show on select dates through April 24. Both will take part in Talk-Backs after shows on Saturdays and Sundays.

For prices and more information, visit windycityplayhouse.com. Guests may also purchase VIP Experience tickets for the production.

Passover meal

Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris have created a special Passover To-Go menu at Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook, Illinois. Customers may pick up the meal between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, April 15. Pre-orders available only. Call 847-205-4433.

The restaurant will also offer Passover specials for in restaurant dining on April 15. Reservations are recommended.

