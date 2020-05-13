Food Bites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Curbside Sunday Dinner

Chef Joe Trama of Trama Catering at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster will present a "CVPA Curbside Pick-Up Sunday Dinner Special" on May 17.

The menu will include spring salad, dinner rolls, chicken gumbo served with rice, mixed vegetables, fried catfish served with lemon and tartar sauce and assorted dessert sweet tray. The package serves 10 people and costs $150 (plus tax).

Pick-up is available anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Make your reservation by calling 219-836-1930, ext. 2. Reservations required by 2 pm Thursday, May 14. A catering representative will get back to you within 24 hours. All credit cards accepted.

Jet's Pizza Donation

Jet's Pizza locations in Chicago will offer a special donation initiative titled Buy A Pizza, Give A Pizza through May 31. For every large pizza purchased on Mondays and Tuesdays through May using code FRONTLINE, Jet's will donate a pizza to an organization fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Among organizations are Ingalls Hospital, Catholic Charities, University of Illinois Medical Center at Chicago, Common Pantry and more. Visit jetspizza.com.

-Eloise Marie Valadez

