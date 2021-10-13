Food Bites

Recipe for Disaster

Theater fans also looking for a tasting experience will want to check out the new show "A Recipe for Disaster."

"A Recipe for Disaster" is currently being presented by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Windy City Playhouse artistic director Amy Rubenstein and associate director Carl Menninger at Petterino’s, 150 N. Dearborn, Chicago. It's a production of Windy City Playhouse.

The comedic production takes place during a special event at a noted eatery and crazy happenings abound during the event. Throughout the play, guests will get a mini sampling of food from a menu designed by Bayless.

For ticket information, visit windycityplayhouse.com.

Meals on Wheels features seasonal menu

Keith Peffers, chef and director of food services for Meals on Wheels, regularly designs new seasonal menus.

Among items on the autumn menu is a Creamy Chicken Curry. Peffers collaborated with Gordon Food Service on the recipe. Peffers' cooking philosophy is to provide healthy dishes and comfort food-style to Meals on Wheels recipients.