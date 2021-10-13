Food Bites

Recipe for Disaster
Theater fans also looking for a tasting experience will want to check out the new show "A Recipe for Disaster."
"A Recipe for Disaster" is currently being presented by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Windy City Playhouse artistic director Amy Rubenstein and associate director Carl Menninger at Petterino’s, 150 N. Dearborn, Chicago. It's a production of Windy City Playhouse.
The comedic production takes place during a special event at a noted eatery and crazy happenings abound during the event. Throughout the play, guests will get a mini sampling of food from a menu designed by Bayless.
For ticket information, visit windycityplayhouse.com.
Meals on Wheels features seasonal menu
Keith Peffers, chef and director of food services for Meals on Wheels, regularly designs new seasonal menus.
Among items on the autumn menu is a Creamy Chicken Curry. Peffers collaborated with Gordon Food Service on the recipe. Peffers' cooking philosophy is to provide healthy dishes and comfort food-style to Meals on Wheels recipients.
Meals on Wheels recently began a new volunteer campaign called "Turn a New Leaf." Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to people on more than 40 meal routes throughout the Region.
To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, visit mownwi.com. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org.
Chesterton's European Market
Chesterton's European Market continues through the end of October. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market offers food, flowers, art and crafts, various other foods from honey to jams and jellies and more. Live entertainment is also featured. There are face mask requirements and social distancing guidelines. FYI: 219- 926-5513 or chestertonseuropeanmarket.com.
Pumpkin Festival
Johnson's Farm Produce in Hobart will present its Pumpkin Festival Oct. 16 and 17 and Oct. 23 and 24. Visitors may pick their own pumpkins and also purchase others already picked.
While there, take part in the various activities at Johnson's Fun Farm, including the Goat Village, Challenge Course, Barnyard Twister and more. Visit johnsonsfarmproduce.com.