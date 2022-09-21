Food Bites

St. John Oktoberfest

SEPT. 23-25. St. John Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 23-25 at St. John Evangelist Church, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John. This will be the 16th anniversary of the fest. Authentic German cuisine and a German beer garden will be featured. Live music will be performed by German Band Inc., Ed Wagner Band and Indy Polkamotion. Visit stjohnoktoberfest.com.

Porter’s Perfect Pint Festival

Porter's Perfect Pint festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive., Porter. The 11th annual event will feature more than four dozen craft brews. Music will be performed by Ronn Barany and Steve Ball. Call 219.921.1687 or visit townofporter.com.

Valpo Brewfest 2022

Valpo Brewfest happens from 1-4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Central Park Plaza, 50 Lincolnway, Valparaiso. More than 200 brews will be available for tasting. Proceeds benefit Valparaiso Events programming. Live music will also be featured. Visit valparaisoevents.com.

Chicago Gourmet

Chicago Gourmet, the annual toast to food and wine, will be held once again Sept. 22-25 at Millennium Park in Chicago. Illinois Restaurant Association in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will present the festival. Chicago Gourmet's theme this year is "Creating a Stir." Proceeds from the fest will benefit the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF).

Among events which will be part of the fest this year are Tacos & Tequila, hosted by chef Rick Bayless on Sept. 22; Somm Sessions, Sept. 23; Hamburger Hop with Stephanie Izard as host on Sept. 23; Late Night Gourmet, which is the official after party of Hamburger Hop, on Sept. 23; the Grand Cru on Sept. 24; and more. Visit chicagogourmet.org for more information.

Apple Fest

The annual Apple Fest will be held Sept. 23 to 25 in downtown Long Grove, Illinois. Cost for admission is $5 per person. Children under 12 enter free. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept 24; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Various apple treats, apple food vendors, live entertainment and more will be featured. For more information, visit longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/.