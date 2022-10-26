Food Bites

CrustoberfestCrust Brewing, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, is currently celebrating Crustoberfest through October. The food fest pays tribute to the Hofbrauhaus restaurant, which was housed in the building Crust Brewing is now in. On the menu, during Crustoberfest, guests will find a variety of Bavarian specials in addition to Crust Brewing’s regular menu. Among items are jumbo pretzels and a Sausage Tower. Live music is featured from 5 to 9 p.m. weekends. The Zicke Zacke Party Band plays from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. Visit curstbrewing.com for more information.
European Market
ends for seasonChesterton’s European Market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market offers food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads and much more. FYI: Visit chestertonin.org.
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern opensChuck Lager America’s Tavern opens this week in Orland Park at 14035 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park. The restaurant, which is co-owned by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, features a variety of upscale tavern-style food including assorted chicken wings, brisket grilled cheese, tuna poke nachos, specialty pizzas and more. An opening cocktail reception was held earlier this week at the restaurant. Visit chucklager.com.
Godfrey Hotel
Halloween eventThe Godfrey Hotel, 127 W. Huron St., Chicago, will present its Halloween event “Slash Dance” from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 29 in the hotel’s rooftop lounge I/O Godfrey.
The event will feature Halloween-inspired treats, DJs, dancers, igloos available to reserve and other attractions. The heated, clear-domed igloos can fit eight people. There will be bottle service in the igloos as well. Visit godfreyhotelchicago.com for more information about the hotel. Guests must be 21 and older to attend.
Holiday Afternoon TeaStart making plans for a festive tea during the holiday season. Drury Lane Oakbrook will feature a Holiday Afternoon Tea at 1 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at the venue. Cost is $55 for adults; $30 for children 12 and younger. Carols will play during the event. Teas, unlimited champagne and various desserts will be featured. Visit drurylaneoakbrook.com. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.
– Eloise Marie Valadez