Food Bites

Food Bites

Garrett Popcorn Selections for Mother's Day

The 60-year tradition of Garrett Popcorn Shops of Chicago continues with great ideas for how to "treat mom right." Beginning this week through early May 2013, Garrett is offering their special Mother's Day treats both in Shops and online. Visit a Chicago store or receive $4.95 ground shipping with code MOM2013 at garrettpopcorn.com.

New Garrett PopcornGarrett Popcorn Shops recently debuted the new White Chocolate CaramelCrisp Mix, which features cocoa CaramelCrisp coated in white chocolate and mixed with classic CaramelCrisp. The new flavor is available through Dec. 4. Visit GarrettPopcorn.com for more information.

Another stocking stuffer available through Dec. 31 through Garrett is a Petite Tin Chocolate Trio variety pack featuring Milk Chocolate CaramelCrisp, Dark Chocolate CaramelCrisp, and White Chocolate CaramelCrisp.

Portillo’s opens in ScherervillePortillo’s had its grand opening on Nov. 15 at 1403 U.S. 41, Schererville. The restaurant is the eighth location in Indiana. Among items on Portillo’s menu are Italian Beef Sandwiches, Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Char-Grilled Burgers and its Famous Chocolate Cake. For more information, visit portillos.com.

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern opensChuck Lager America’s Tavern opened recently in Orland Park at 14035 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park. The restaurant, which is co-owned by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, features a variety of upscale tavern-style food including assorted chicken wings, brisket grilled cheese, tuna poke nachos, specialty pizzas and more. An opening cocktail reception was held recently at the restaurant. Visit chucklager.com.

Holiday Afternoon TeaDrury Lane Oakbrook will feature a Holiday Afternoon Tea at 1 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at the venue. Cost is $55 for adults; $30 for children 12 and younger. Carols will play during the event. Teas, unlimited champagne and various desserts will be featured. Visit drurylaneoakbrook.com. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.

Susan and Ervin set a wedding date

November is here. Today, Nov. 1, would have been my brother-in-law Jacob’s 50th birthday. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. We h…

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

Simmering pasta directly in the sauce is really quite simple — it’s just a matter of getting the ratio of dry pasta to liquid right. Once you figure this out, you can tinker around with adding protein (seared, mild and moist Steelhead trout in this case) and finish the dish with whatever cheese, fresh herbs, and flavorings you see fit (Parmesan, parsley, and lemon here).

The results are a one-pan meal that could easily fetch $16 or more in a restaurant, but costs about a third of that when done at home.

EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level

These garlic mashed potatoes are extra creamy, thanks to the addition of both butter and buttermilk. To prevent the potatoes from getting gummy, be sure not to overmix them in Step 2. Mashed vegetables tend to get cold easily; keep all tools — the ricer and bowl — warm by running under hot water before using.

Macau’s savory meat-potato hash feels foreign and familiar

Minchi is a minced-meat hash for which every Macanese family has its own throw-it-together recipe. It usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese, common Chinese ingredients like rice vinegar and soy sauce, and even Worcestershire sauce from the British, who also used Macau as a base before founding Hong Kong across the Pearl River Estuary in 1841.

The Kitchn: Lemon-garlic pasta with steelhead trout is a one-pan MVP

I grew up a latchkey kid in the ’80s, which means I first learned to cook using convenient mixes made by Knorr, Rice-a-Roni, and Hamburger Helper. While this intro to cooking didn’t teach me any real meal-making skills (that would come later with a subscription to Bon Appétit), it did instill in me an appreciation for meals where the pasta could be cooked in one pan, no draining required.

