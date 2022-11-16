Food Bites

New Garrett PopcornGarrett Popcorn Shops recently debuted the new White Chocolate CaramelCrisp Mix, which features cocoa CaramelCrisp coated in white chocolate and mixed with classic CaramelCrisp. The new flavor is available through Dec. 4. Visit GarrettPopcorn.com for more information.
Another stocking stuffer available through Dec. 31 through Garrett is a Petite Tin Chocolate Trio variety pack featuring Milk Chocolate CaramelCrisp, Dark Chocolate CaramelCrisp, and White Chocolate CaramelCrisp.
Portillo’s opens in ScherervillePortillo’s had its grand opening on Nov. 15 at 1403 U.S. 41, Schererville. The restaurant is the eighth location in Indiana. Among items on Portillo’s menu are Italian Beef Sandwiches, Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Char-Grilled Burgers and its Famous Chocolate Cake. For more information, visit portillos.com.
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern opensChuck Lager America’s Tavern opened recently in Orland Park at 14035 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park. The restaurant, which is co-owned by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, features a variety of upscale tavern-style food including assorted chicken wings, brisket grilled cheese, tuna poke nachos, specialty pizzas and more. An opening cocktail reception was held recently at the restaurant. Visit chucklager.com.
Holiday Afternoon TeaDrury Lane Oakbrook will feature a Holiday Afternoon Tea at 1 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at the venue. Cost is $55 for adults; $30 for children 12 and younger. Carols will play during the event. Teas, unlimited champagne and various desserts will be featured. Visit drurylaneoakbrook.com. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.