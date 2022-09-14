Food Bites

Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 2871 E. 81st Ave., Merrillville, will have grand opening festivities this week. Today there will be a ribbon cutting with the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Friday's festivities include a TradeWinds Benefit Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 10% of sales donated to TradeWinds, which is dedicated to serving people with special needs by empowering them to realize their full potential. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, up to 50 guests will receive a “Free Bundtlets for a Year” punch card with purchase, which can be redeemed for one Bundtlet per month for 12 months. Also on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., there will be free face painting for children. For more information, email merrillville@nothingbundtcakes.com.

Farm Fare and Show

The show “Once Upon a Farm: A Story, a Family, a Tradition," will run today to Sept. 18 for seven performances at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The one-man multi-media play and show is written, directed and performed by journalist/ author Philip Potempa.

The show takes audience members to a recreation of the Potempa farm on stage where they'll hear stories of family life on the farm along with food tales and more. Tickets are $30 along with a farm-themed $25 meal option prior to each performance. Call 219-836-3395 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com for more information.

Chicago Gourmet

Chicago Gourmet, the annual toast to food and wine, will be held once again Sept. 22-25 at Millennium Park in Chicago. Illinois Restaurant Association in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will present the festival. Chicago Gourmet's theme this year is "Creating a Stir." Proceeds from the fest will benefit the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF).

Among events which will be part of the fest this year are Tacos & Tequila, hosted by chef Rick Bayless on Sept. 22; Somm Sessions, Sept. 23; Hamburger Hop with Stephanie Izard as host on Sept. 23; Late Night Gourmet, which is the official after party of Hamburger Hop, on Sept. 23; the Grand Cru on Sept. 24; and more. Visit chicagogourmet.org for more information.

Apple Fest

The annual Apple Fest will be held Sept. 23 to 25 in downtown Long Grove, Illinois. Cost for admission is $5 per person. Children under 12 enter free. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept 24; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Various apple treats, apple food vendors, live entertainment and more will be featured. For more information, visit longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/.