Food Bites

Closer to customers

Pictured are cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

 Joseph S. Pete

Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 2871 E. 81st Ave., Merrillville, will have grand opening festivities this week. Today there will be a ribbon cutting with the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Friday's festivities include a TradeWinds Benefit Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 10% of sales  donated to TradeWinds, which is dedicated to serving people with special needs by empowering them to realize their full potential. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, up to 50 guests will receive a “Free Bundtlets for a Year” punch card with purchase, which can be redeemed for one Bundtlet per month for 12 months. Also on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., there will be free face painting for children. For more information, email merrillville@nothingbundtcakes.com.

Farm Fare and Show

The show “Once Upon a Farm: A Story, a Family, a Tradition," will run today to Sept. 18 for seven performances at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The one-man multi-media play and show is written, directed and  performed by journalist/ author Philip Potempa.

The show takes audience members to a recreation of the Potempa farm on stage where they'll hear stories of family life on the farm along with food tales and more. Tickets are $30 along with a farm-themed $25 meal option prior to each performance. Call 219-836-3395 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com for more information.

Chicago Gourmet

Chicago Gourmet, the annual toast to food and wine, will be held once again Sept. 22-25 at Millennium Park in Chicago. Illinois Restaurant Association in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will present the festival. Chicago Gourmet's theme this year is "Creating a Stir." Proceeds from the fest will benefit the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF).

Among events which will be part of the fest this year are Tacos & Tequila, hosted by chef Rick Bayless on Sept. 22; Somm Sessions, Sept. 23; Hamburger Hop with Stephanie Izard as host on Sept. 23; Late Night Gourmet, which is the official after party of Hamburger Hop, on Sept. 23; the Grand Cru on Sept. 24; and more. Visit chicagogourmet.org for more information.

Apple Fest

The annual Apple Fest will be held Sept. 23 to 25 in downtown Long Grove, Illinois. Cost for admission is $5 per person. Children under 12 enter free. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept 24; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Various apple treats, apple food vendors, live entertainment and more will be featured. For more information, visit longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/.

Satisfy your cravings

