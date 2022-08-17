Food Bites

Kielbasa Fest

For the third year, the city of East Chicago will present Kielbasa Fest. The fest will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Kosciuszko Park, 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, East Chicago. The popular Polish sausage and other food will be in the spotlight during the event. Live music and a beer garden will also be featured. Performers will include Keith Stras and Polka Confetti, the E-Z Tones and EZ Tymes DJ. Visit eastchicago.com for more information.

Apple Fest

The annual Apple Fest will be held Sept. 23 to 25 in downtown Long Grove, Illinois. Cost for admission is $5 per person. Children under 12 enter free. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept 24; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Various apple treats, apple food vendors, live entertainment and more will be featured. For more information, visit longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/.

Lobster and Seafood Festival

The three-day Lobster and Seafood Festival will be held Sept. 2 to 4 at Chicago's Navy Pier for the Labor Day weekend. There's free admission into the fest, VIP options, food and live music. The fest is in its seventh year.

Hours for the festival are noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3; and noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 4.

Live lobsters will be flown in from the East Coast specifically for the fest. More than 40 food selections will be available in addition to more than 15 lobster dishes.

Bands featured during the fest will be Who’s Bad (The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience), Aniba & The Sol Stars, Thornetta Davis (The Queen of the Blues), RICO! (a Tribute to Carlos Santana), The Smiley Tillman Band, Kysia Live Band, Marlon & The Shakes, Vibe Music Live, and Chicago's Own Angela Martin. DJs will also be featured. For more information, visit navypier.org.