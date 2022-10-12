 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food Bites

Food Bites

Green City Market

A shopper looks at flowers at Green City Market in Chicago.

 Provided

Green City Market Continues

Green City Market, Lincoln Park, Chicago runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through October. There's also a location in the West Loop at Mary Barteime Park, 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. Visit the website for more information. The year-round farmers market, which moves indoors in the fall and winter, features a variety of foods as well as special activities. FYI: greencitymarket.org

After School Matters News

After School Matters culinary teens under the direction of Chef Gloria Hafer are partnering with LUXBAR and Kellogg to prepare and present their winning plant-based chorizo burrito recipe from their summer cooking challenge. The kick-off event will take place at LUXBAR, 18 E. Bellevue Place in Chicago at 11 a.m. Oct. 21. The recipe will be featured on LUXBAR’s menu for a limited time.

People are also reading…

Apple Picking at Fair Oaks Farms

The Orchard at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana, features 10 varieties of apples. The Orchard will be open until Oct. 30. Cost for admission is $5 for individuals 13 and older and $3 for individuals 3 to 12. Cost for apples is $10 a bag. Visit fofarms.com.

Pizza Giveaway

In honor of October as National Pizza Month, Fab Freddies, at 31st and Union in Chicago, will offer a Pizza for Life promotion.

Those ordering a pizza from Freddies during the month of October will be entered to win Pizza for Life. The winner will receive one Large Thin or Thick Pizza with their choice of 2 toppings every month. To enter into the contest, order any pizza directly from Freddies at Freddieson31st.com or call 312-808-0147 during the month of October and you will be entered to win Pizza for Life. Additional orders count as additional entries. The prize is non-transferable and must be picked up in person or delivered in the Freddies delivery zones. The winner will pay the delivery cost.

5 soup recipes to try this fall

5 soup recipes to try this fall

This week's recipe roundup is all about soup. Whether you're looking for something to keep you warm as the weather cools down or just a quick weeknight dinner, these soup recipes fit the bill.

