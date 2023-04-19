Hometown book release party

Food writer and recipe developer Laura Kurella will present a hometown book release event April 23 in Whiting.

Kurella recently released "Midwest Morsels: Memorable Recipes and Reflections." The book pays tribute to the recipes, restaurants and history of the Calumet Region as well as Michigan and stories of her family and their recipes.

In "Midwest Morsels, readers will find a variety of recipes including Mom's "Old Country" Droby; Kurella's Easy Kugel; Mom's Amazing Ribs; Jeanne's Savory Slow-Cooked Pot Roast (Stew); Nancy's Tempting Strawberry Turnovers; and more.

The book release event will be held at 2 p.m. April 23 at Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. The event is free but attendees can reserve tickets at Eventbrite.com/e/laura-kurella-tickets. The event will feature a meet and greet with the author, tasting samples and raffle prizes. Visit laurakurella.com for more information.

Wine Spectator's Grand Tour

Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour Chicago will feature a variety of wines from many of the world's top wine regions. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. April 22 at Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, 301 East N. Water Street, Chicago. VIP hour is from 6 to 7 p.m.

Featured at the event is wine tasting samples, a buffet and souvenir RiedelTM tasting glass. General admission tickets are available online for $275. VIP tickets are $375. A portion of net proceeds from the event will benefit the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation. Visit winespectator.com.

Special Spring Slider

White Castle is offering its special 1921 Slider this spring. The 1921 Slider stars Ghost Pepper cheese. The beef patty is topped with caramelized grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, two pickles, and a slice of Ghost Pepper cheese. White Castle's history dates back to 1921. While the original 1921 Slider first made its appearance on the restaurant menu in April of 1921 the ghost pepper rendition debuted on the menu in 2022 for a limited time.

The 1921 Slider with ghost pepper cheese will be available through June 18.