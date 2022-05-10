Food Bites

European Market

Chesterton's European Market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29 at 220 Broadway, in the parking lot next to Thomas Centennial Park. A limited number of vendors will showcase wares. Each week vendors will rotate. The market features a variety of items, including fruits and vegetables, artisan breads, flowers, jams, jellies, honey and more. FYI: 219- 926-5513 or chestertonin.org.

Taste of Chicago

The annual Taste of Chicago will be held July 8 to 10 in Grant Park. This year, the annual food festival will be held over three days. About 30–40 eateries and food trucks will be featured along with mainstage entertainment. Admission into the festival is free. Tickets for food and drink will be sold in strips of 14 for $10. There will also be various neighborhood Taste of Chicago pop-ups prior to the festival as well. Visit chicago.gov.

Dinner theater

L'arc En Ciel Theatre Group at Great Oaks in Cedar Lake will present its dinner theater show "The Odd Couple" through May 15. Neil Simon’s comedy "The Odd Couple" show includes a meal.Great Oaks Banquets is at 13109 South Wicker Ave (Hwy 41). Matinees include dinner at 12:30 p.m. and show at 2 p.m. Evening performances include dinner at 6:30 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $38 for adults under 60, $35 for seniors 60 and over, and $28 for kids up to age 13 and include dinner and show. There is also a cash bar. Cash or check only accepted. To order your tickets, text 219.776.0888.

