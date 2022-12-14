Food Bites

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern offers brunch

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern which opened recently at 14035 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park, is now offering brunch. The restaurant, which is co-owned by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, features a variety of upscale tavern-style food including assorted chicken wings, brisket grilled cheese, tuna poke nachos, specialty pizzas and more. Among brunch offerings are Southwest Breakfast Tacos; Soft Scrambled Eggs; Sausage, Parmesan & Roasted Pepper Breakfast Potatoes; Orange Creamsicle French Toast; Chicago Breakfast Hash; and more. Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap Holiday Specials

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap, 41 E. Superior St. Chicago, will have the 12 Wings of Christmas to benefit The Salvation Army starting on Black Friday.

On the 12 Wings of Christmas, executive chef Matt Smith will offer one wing special per day beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 23. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation army.

Special Christmas cocktails will also be available. Visit jakemelnicks.com or call 312-266-0400.

Holiday Afternoon Tea

Drury Lane Oakbrook will feature a Holiday Afternoon Tea at 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 17 at the venue. Cost is $55 for adults; $30 for children 12 and younger. Carols will play during the event. Teas, unlimited champagne and various desserts will be featured. Visit drurylaneoakbrook.com. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.

Chicago Restaurant Week planned

Chicago Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 20-Feb. 5. More than 330 Chicago restaurants will be featured. To view menus or make reservations, visit eatitupchicago.com.