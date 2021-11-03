Food Bites

Holiday dining at Walnut Room
Macy’s State Street will have The Walnut Room decked out for holiday dining beginning this weekend.
The 114th annual Great Tree, which is the centerpiece in the classic restaurant's dining room, will be put up this weekend and guests will begin to get into the holiday spirit when dining in The Walnut Room.
Among items on the holiday menu will be the popular Mrs. Hering’s chicken pot pie, cider glazed turkey, Frango® ice cream pie and many more offerings. Holiday dining in The Walnut Room starts Nov. 6 and runs through Jan. 9. Reservations are required in advance. Book at OpenTable.com.
Those interested in working at The Walnut Room for the holidays may visit macysjobs.com. For more info on dining at The Walnut Room, visit macyswalnutroom.com.
Sample a 'Recipe' in new show
The new show "A Recipe for Disaster" is currently being presented by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Windy City Playhouse artistic director Amy Rubenstein and associate director Carl Menninger at Petterino’s, 150 N. Dearborn, Chicago. It's a production of Windy City Playhouse.
The comedic production takes place during a special event at a noted eatery and crazy happenings abound during the event. Throughout the play, guests will get a mini sampling of food from a menu designed by Bayless.
For ticket information, visit windycityplayhouse.com.
Dinner and show at Teatro ZinZanni
"Teatro ZinZanni" is currently being presented at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel. Presented by Randolph Entertainment LLC, "Teatro ZinZanni" is a unique cabaret show/revue/cirque and dinner experience, which is in an open run.
Along with the show, attendees enjoy a multicourse meal created by caterer Debbie Sharpe, "The Goddess" from The Goddess and Grocer.
On the menu during "Teatro ZinZanni" is a little appetizer of hummus, olives and pita bread toasts; first course of ZinZanni Caesar salad; a choice of entrees, which include chicken Vesuvio, shrimp Capanelle pasta; braised pork shoulder Agrodulce and wild mushroom risotto cake; and chocolate mousse parfait for dessert. Various cocktails and libations are available during a pre-show cocktail hour as well as during dinner.
FYI: Teatro ZinZanni is being presented at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets, which include a multicourse meal, are $119-$189. Front Row VIP tickets are also available. Ask about prices. Limited à la carte “show-only” tickets are also available for $69. Call 312-488-0900 or visit zinzanni.com/Chicago. For group tickets call Broadway in Chicago Group Sales at 312-977-1710 or visit groupsales@BroadwayIn Chicago.com.