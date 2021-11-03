Food Bites

Holiday dining at Walnut Room

Macy’s State Street will have The Walnut Room decked out for holiday dining beginning this weekend.

The 114th annual Great Tree, which is the centerpiece in the classic restaurant's dining room, will be put up this weekend and guests will begin to get into the holiday spirit when dining in The Walnut Room.

Among items on the holiday menu will be the popular Mrs. Hering’s chicken pot pie, cider glazed turkey, Frango® ice cream pie and many more offerings. Holiday dining in The Walnut Room starts Nov. 6 and runs through Jan. 9. Reservations are required in advance. Book at OpenTable.com.

Those interested in working at The Walnut Room for the holidays may visit macysjobs.com. For more info on dining at The Walnut Room, visit macyswalnutroom.com.

Sample a 'Recipe' in new show

The new show "A Recipe for Disaster" is currently being presented by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Windy City Playhouse artistic director Amy Rubenstein and associate director Carl Menninger at Petterino’s, 150 N. Dearborn, Chicago. It's a production of Windy City Playhouse.