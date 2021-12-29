 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Bites
urgent

Food Bites

  • Updated
dinner

A filet meal starred on the New Year's Eve dinner menu at last year's holiday event at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

 Eloise Marie Valadez

CVPA New Year's party

A New Year’s Early Eve Dinner and Show will be held at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, New Year's Eve. Tickets are $75 a person. Reservations are necessary. Call the CVPA Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org.

Chef Joe Trama is the fourth chef featured in the 2020 Region Patio Pitmasters. Video by John Luke. Interview by Eloise Valadez.

New Year's Eve at Ciao Bella

Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41, in Schererville, will have a special NYE 2022 Celebration on Friday, Dec. 31. An exclusive limited menu, entertainer Jonathan Joseph, champagne toast at midnight and DJ music at 10 p.m. will be featured. Call 219-322-6800 or visit ciaobellaonline.com for reservations. Reservations are required.

Holiday dining continues at Walnut Room

Macy’s State Street will continue its Holiday dining in The Walnut Room through Jan. 9. Among items on the holiday menu are the popular Mrs. Hering’s chicken pot pie, cider glazed turkey, Frango® ice cream pie and many more offerings. Reservations are required in advance. Book at OpenTable.com.

'Recipe' show is extended

The show "A Recipe for Disaster" is currently being presented through March 27. The production is by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Windy City Playhouse artistic director Amy Rubenstein and associate director Carl Menninger. "A Recipe for Disaster" is performed at Petterino’s, 150 N. Dearborn, Chicago. For ticket information, visit windycityplayhouse.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 food trends you never saw coming

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts