Food Bites

Sunday Champagne Brunch

Trama Catering at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster will begin its Sunday Champagne Brunch once again. Brunch will be held Jan. 8 and Feb. 5. Seatings will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dining lasts until 2 p.m. Champagne mimosas are included.

Cost is $35 per person (which includes tax but not gratuity). Price is $17 for children ages 4 to 11 and $6 for children under 4 years old. Pre-payment is required to make a reservation. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

Gingerbread display at Four Winds

Four Winds Casino New Buffalo and Four Winds Casino South Bend are featuring their lavish Amazing Gingerbread Villages this season.

The village displays, which are created by Four Winds' Culinary and Facilities departments, are inspired by the popular character The Grinch. In July, casino personnel began planning the villages and production began on them in September. Among the ingredients used by the two casinos were 900 pounds of gingerbread, 400 pounds royal icing, 60 pounds of fondant, 50 pounds of chocolate and assorted candy.

Chef demos

The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show will feature demos by celebrity chefs and mixologists on its BoatAppetit stage. The show runs from Jan. 11-15 at McCormick Place South in Chicago. Visit chicagoboatshow.com for more information.

Chicago Restaurant Week planned

Chicago Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 20-Feb. 5. More than 330 Chicago restaurants will be featured. To view menus or make reservations, visit eatitupchicago.com.