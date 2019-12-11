The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., LaPorte, will present a Gingerbread House Contest this season. Amateurs and professionals are invited to enter. Bring your gingerbread creations to the museum by Dec. 14. The entry can be a house or other type of structure.
Rules: No gingerbread kits allowed. Styrofoam and other support materials are not permitted. All components of the display except for the display base must be edible. Edible food items include any food item that does not need to be cooked. All wrappers and sticks must be removed from all candy and other decorations. All entries must be on an 18" x 18" wood base and should not be taller than 24". No decorations should be placed on the sides of the base. Entries must have been constructed in 2019.
A 3" x 5" card with the entrant's name, address, telephone number, and email address must be attached to the underside of the base. A completed entry form (available at the Museum) must be dropped off at the same time as the gingerbread house. Judging will be completed on Dec. 21. Entries will remain on display through Jan. 4, 2020. Entries must be picked up no later than 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. All entries not picked up by Jan. 7 will be discarded. Call the museum at 219-324-6767.
Cookbook Signing
Cookbook author Philip Potempa will sign copies of his latest cookbook "Back From The Farm: Family Recipes and Memories of a Lifetime" from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Philips Ace Hardware and Gift Gallery, 3100 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso.
The recipes and columns featured in the book are taken from Potempa's "From the Farm" columns dating from April 2010 through November 2015 that appeared in The Times of Northwest Indiana.
"Back from the Farm" is Potempa's fourth farm-themed cookbook. His columns appeared in The Times for two decades. For more information on the cookbook signing, call 219-464-8687.
