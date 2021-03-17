Food Bites

The Halls of St George, 905 S. Joliet St., Schererville, will present a Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays from March 19 to April 23. Times are 4 to 7 p.m. Call 219-865-9411 for carryout orders. Dinners include a cup of bean soup, French fries, coleslaw, bread & butter. Among meals are Fried Shrimp; Fried Barramundi Bites; Ocean Perch; Beer Battered Cod; and more.

More than 265 restaurants will be featured in the upcoming Chicago Restaurant Week, happening March 19 to April 4. Restaurants throughout Chicago will offer specially priced menus. Prices are $25 for brunch and lunch, and $39 and/or $55 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax, gratuity and delivery). For more information on the restaurants and their menus, and to make a reservation, visit eatitupchicago.com.