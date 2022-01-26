Food Bites

YOUYU Noodle Bar at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’ will feature a special menu in celebration of Chinese New Year. The menu will be available from 5 to 11 p.m. Jan. 30 to Feb. 7. Among special items on the menu will be Ginger Scallion Sea Bass, Stir Fry Lobster over Longevity Noodles, Buddha Delight and Lunar New Year Sweet Rice Cake “Nian Gao.” Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.

Diners interesting in trying new restaurants can do so during the Savor the South Shore event happening through Feb. 6. Nearly 30 restaurants will be participating in the promotion sponsored by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. More than 25 restaurants have already signed up to participate and restaurateurs may sign up throughout the promotion. All participating restaurants will offer three-course meals and other specials and discounts during the event. Menus may be submitted at the website savorthesouthshore.com or southshorecva.com. Diners may also visit the websites for more information on the promotion and to see the list of participating restaurants.