 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Food Bites

  • 0
White Castle muffins

White Castle Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins are pictured.

 Provided

White Castle Stuffing

Fans of White Castle will enjoy this new recipe from the burger company. Many people have tried the White Castle traditional stuffing. This season, there's a new recipe from the company for Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins. The following is the recipe for these flavorful muffins.

Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins

Ingredients:

10 tablespoons butter

12 Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, chopped into ½ inch pieces

3 large (or 1 cup) jalapeño peppers, diced (leave seeds for extra spice)

1 (or 1 cup) poblano pepper, diced (leave seeds for extra spice)

1 (or 1 cup) red bell pepper, diced

People are also reading…

1 cup frozen corn

2/3 cup green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add diced peppers and sauté until soft. Add the corn and green onions. Turn off heat. Add chili powder, salt, and pepper.

3. In a large bowl, mix vegetables with Sliders and breadcrumbs.

4. Combine your broth and eggs. Pour over Slider mixture and blend well.

4. Scoop into buttered muffin tin (or use cupcake wrappers). Makes 18 standard size muffins.

6. Bake for 25 minutes, or until set and top is crispy.

New Garrett Popcorn

Garrett Popcorn Shops recently debuted the new White Chocolate CaramelCrisp Mix, which features cocoa CaramelCrisp coated in white chocolate and mixed with classic CaramelCrisp. The new flavor is available through Dec. 4. Visit GarrettPopcorn.com for more information.

Another stocking stuffer available through Dec. 31 through Garrett is a Petite Tin Chocolate Trio variety pack featuring Milk Chocolate CaramelCrisp, Dark Chocolate CaramelCrisp, and White Chocolate CaramelCrisp.

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap Holiday Specials

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap, 41 E. Superior St. Chicago, will have the  12 Wings of Christmas to benefit The Salvation Army starting on Black Friday.

On the 12 Wings of Christmas, executive chef Matt Smith will offer one wing special per day beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 23. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation army.

Special Christmas cocktails will also be available. Visit jakemelnicks.com or call 312-266-0400.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food Bites

Food Bites

New Garrett PopcornGarrett Popcorn Shops recently debuted the new White Chocolate CaramelCrisp Mix, which features cocoa CaramelCrisp coated i…

Susan and Ervin set a wedding date

Susan and Ervin set a wedding date

November is here. Today, Nov. 1, would have been my brother-in-law Jacob’s 50th birthday. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. We h…

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!

Watch Now: Related Video

The advantages of adopting a senior pet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts