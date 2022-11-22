Food Bites

White Castle Stuffing

Fans of White Castle will enjoy this new recipe from the burger company. Many people have tried the White Castle traditional stuffing. This season, there's a new recipe from the company for Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins. The following is the recipe for these flavorful muffins.

Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins

Ingredients:

10 tablespoons butter

12 Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, chopped into ½ inch pieces

3 large (or 1 cup) jalapeño peppers, diced (leave seeds for extra spice)

1 (or 1 cup) poblano pepper, diced (leave seeds for extra spice)

1 (or 1 cup) red bell pepper, diced

1 cup frozen corn

2/3 cup green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add diced peppers and sauté until soft. Add the corn and green onions. Turn off heat. Add chili powder, salt, and pepper.

3. In a large bowl, mix vegetables with Sliders and breadcrumbs.

4. Combine your broth and eggs. Pour over Slider mixture and blend well.

4. Scoop into buttered muffin tin (or use cupcake wrappers). Makes 18 standard size muffins.

6. Bake for 25 minutes, or until set and top is crispy.

New Garrett Popcorn

Garrett Popcorn Shops recently debuted the new White Chocolate CaramelCrisp Mix, which features cocoa CaramelCrisp coated in white chocolate and mixed with classic CaramelCrisp. The new flavor is available through Dec. 4. Visit GarrettPopcorn.com for more information.

Another stocking stuffer available through Dec. 31 through Garrett is a Petite Tin Chocolate Trio variety pack featuring Milk Chocolate CaramelCrisp, Dark Chocolate CaramelCrisp, and White Chocolate CaramelCrisp.

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap Holiday Specials

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap, 41 E. Superior St. Chicago, will have the 12 Wings of Christmas to benefit The Salvation Army starting on Black Friday.

On the 12 Wings of Christmas, executive chef Matt Smith will offer one wing special per day beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 23. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation army.

Special Christmas cocktails will also be available. Visit jakemelnicks.com or call 312-266-0400.