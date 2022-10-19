Food Bites

Godfrey Hotel Halloween event

The Godfrey Hotel, 127 W. Huron St., Chicago, will present its Halloween event “Slash Dance” from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 29 in the hotel’s rooftop lounge I/O Godfrey.

The event will feature Halloween-inspired treats, DJs, dancers, igloos available to reserve and other attractions. The heated, clear-domed igloos can fit eight people. There will be bottle service in the igloos as well. Visit godfreyhotelchicago.com for more information about the hotel. Guests must be 21 and older to attend.

Green City Market continues

Green City Market, Lincoln Park, Chicago runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through October. There’s also a location in the West Loop at Mary Barteime Park, 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. Visit the website for more information. The year-round farmers market, which moves indoors in the fall and winter, features a variety of foods as well as special activities. FYI: greencitymarket.org

Still time to pick apples

The Orchard at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana, features 10 varieties of apples. The Orchard will be open until Oct. 30. Cost for admission is $5 for individuals 13 and older and $3 for individuals 3 to 12. Cost for apples is $10 a bag. Visit fofarms.com.

Holiday Afternoon Tea

Start making plans for a festive tea during the holiday season. Drury Lane Oakbrook will feature a Holiday Afternoon Tea at 1 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at the venue. Cost is $55 for adults; $30 for children 12 and younger. Carols will play during the event. Teas, unlimited champagne and various desserts will be featured. Visit drurylaneoakbrook.com. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.